First State Bank will soon be expanding into Maysville.

The new facility will have a full-service customer lobby, offices for a lending team and a conference room with full media capabilities. There will also be a 24/7 hour ATM and a double-lane drive-thru for teller services.

The bank will be located on Walmart Way in the building that currently hosts the Verizon store. The building is 8,000 square feet.

“As a locally owned and operated community bank, Maysville is a great fit for us,” said Mike Pell, President and CEO of First State Bank. “With our current locations in Ripley, Manchester, and Eastern Kentucky, we are excited to grow our banking relationships in this area and bring our customer-focused service to this community.”

First State Bank offers customers a full range of products including consumer, residential and commercial lending, and an array of competitive deposit options depending on your banking needs. Additionally, First State Bank customers have the convenient options of online and mobile banking, mobile wallets and, coming soon, contactless debit cards. FSB Mobile App users also have the option of mobile check deposit, so checks can be deposited anywhere, anytime.

According to representatives with the bank, the anticipated opening day will be in the second quarter of 2024.

Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill said he is excited to have the bank opening a location in Mason County.

“We’re excited with First State Bank’s expansion into the Maysville and Mason County Kentucky market. Given First State’s success in Southern Ohio, I’m convinced they’ll be an additional community development partner for our area. With their expansion, not only will we have additional financial options for the region, but also exposure for new prospects already working with First State in other markets. Mike and the First State team have been great to work with and we welcome them to Maysville and Mason County, Kentucky,” McNeill said.