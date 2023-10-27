A six to eight car law enforcement pursuit that started in Fayette County came to an end in Maysville on Friday morning.

According to Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs, the pursuit involved a stolen car being driven by the suspect.

After crashing on the Lexington Street extension in Maysville, the suspect was apprehended and taken to Bourbon County Detention Center. He said the suspect apprehended was a female.

Boggs did not have any more information on the suspect at this time.

Before the suspect was apprehended, there were several departments responding to the pursuit, according to Boggs.

Paris Police Department, Bourbon County Sheriff, Carlisle Police Department, Nicholas County Sheriff, and Kentucky State Police were the departments following the suspect, Boggs said.

He noted Mason County Sheriff and Maysville Police Department were stopping traffic for safety purposes at some intersections.

Several other emergency vehicles could also be seen at the scene where the pursuit ended, including a helicopter.

According to Boggs, there was at least one collision involving another vehicle on the road before the pursuit ended Friday morning. The collision occurred in front of Mason County Detention Center and was responded to by Maysville Police Department, he said.

No further information on the collision or the suspect has been released.