The annual State of the Community event will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

According to Maysville Area Chamber of Commerce Director Kaci Compton, during this event, Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill and Maysville Mayor Debra Cotterill will be giving an update on the progress and development of Maysville and Mason County.

The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second floor of Comprehend on Forest Avenue.

At 11:30 a.m., there will be an opportunity to network and eat lunch. At 12:15 p.m., speakers will begin and wrap-up is expected at 1 p.m.

“The Maysville Area Chamber of Commerce encourages all community members, local businesses, and organizations to attend this engaging event. Learn about the progress and opportunities in our community and connect with fellow business leaders,” Compton said.

For more information, contact Compton at [email protected] or call 606-564-5534.

Founded in 1961, the award-winning Maysville-Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce is Mason County’s largest and longest-standing business organization, supporting nearly 250 local businesses, organizations, and individuals through education, advocacy, and leadership. For more information or to join the Maysville Area Chamber of Commerce, visit www.maysvillechamber.com or contact Kaci at 606-564-5534.