The historic Russell Theatre hosted Governor Andy Beshear on Saturday, October 28.

A large crowd gathered and cheered as Beshear entered the premises and made his way to the lobby to give a short speech on Kentucky education.

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman briefly addressed the crowd and introduced Governor Andy Beshear.

“I stand here today more optimistic, more energized, more enthusiastic for our future than any time in my lifetime.”

Beshear stated to the crowd that even after coming out of a pandemic, 2021 was still the best year for economic development in the history of the commonwealth. Then 2022 had the second-best year ever for economic development with 16,500 new jobs. Beshear says that it looks as though this year will be just as successful.

Beshear remarked that Kentucky is at its lowest yearly and monthly unemployment rate.

“When I think about what it means in terms of momentum, to have our best years ever back-to-back-to-back, it means we have a chance to do something special. To be the generations that change everything.” Beshear insists it’s time for Kentucky to be a top ten state.

“We’re home to the biggest investment in the history of Ford and of Amazon. We’ve become the electric vehicle battery production capitol of the United States of America.”

Beshear went on to say that because of this economic success, Kentucky teachers can get the large raises that they deserve and even universal Pre-K for all Kentuckians.

Beshear used a football analogy to explain why he feels he should be re-elected. “When you’re on a historic win streak you don’t fire the coach. You don’t sell out the quarterback. You put that team on the field week in and week out, bring home the wins and you rack up some championships.”

Beshear mentioned that he felt his running mate, Daniel Cameron focused on division and even anger. Beshear stated that although he is a proud democrat, he proudly serves every Kentucky family. Beshear states that his own campaign focuses on vision and unity whereas he believes Cameron practices anger politics.

Beshear rounded out his speech by explaining to the crowd that he and his team need all eligible voters to show up and vote.

He reiterated that at the time of his speech, there were 10 days until voting began. Early voting is available on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Beshear beseeched the crowd to vote and to urge others to vote as well.

Beshear says he does not want Kentucky to be the type of place one has to move out of in order to get a good job but instead to build it into a state that has good jobs.

Beshear insists that this election can set plans in motion. “To create a good job for everybody we can get healthy enough, educated enough and trained enough to fill. A chance to supercharge our economy, meet our employers need and break generational poverty all at the same time.”