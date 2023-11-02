The James L. “Buddy” Gallenstein complex at the Maysville-Mason County Landfill was unveiled on Friday.

Several people showed up to the celebration to honor Gallenstein, who was an integral part of keeping the landfill open during his time as Mason County Judge-Executive.

The idea to name the complex after Gallenstein was brought up at a fiscal court meeting in July. At the time, Mason-County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill said he was approached by Mason County Commissioner Joe McKay and former Kentucky State Rep. Mike Denham about honoring Gallenstein.

“During his term as Judge Executive and also since, few people have been as instrumental for Mason County. In thinking about how we might honor him, we always came back to Judge Gallenstein’s leadership on the development, growth and leadership at the Maysville Mason County Landfill. Judge took what was once, just a small community dump and, through his leadership, developed what has grown to become our regional Landfill,” McNeill said. “Ultimately, it came down to honoring a true pioneer for Mason County. I personally appreciate Judge Gallenstein for not only his leadership but his friendship as well. Every Mason County citizen should. Commissioner McKay, Mike and others were spot on in pushing this initiative,” McNeill said during the meeting.

During the unveiling on Friday, Denham said he was grateful for Gallenstein’s efforts to keep the landfill open.

“There was a concern that there wasn’t going to be a landfill,” he said. “They were talking about taking our trash to another county. Buddy stepped up and said ‘No, we’re going to make this work in Mason County’. A lot of people thought it wasn’t going to work. This is important from an economic development standpoint. If you don’t have a landfill, a lot of industries will overlook you. They don’t want to haul a long way. Buddy, I want to thank you.”

Gallenstein spoke about keeping the landfill open.

According to Gallenstein, the landfill had been closed at one point due to not meeting regulations.

“Ross took it upon himself back in those days to get some bolt cutters and cut the chain,” he said. “And, when you’re here in Mason County and the regulators are in Frankfort, there’s not a whole lot they can do to you. Anyway, I took on the same job. There were people around the state who helped us.”

He said he went to several locations to talk to people about keeping the landfill open.

McNeill said Gallenstein was very deserving of the honor.

“You can trace Judge Gallenstein’s fingerprints on several ongoing accomplishments today, with the regional landfill as an obvious one. Mike Denham, Commissioner Joe McKay and I met and we all felt renaming the landfill in Buddy’s honor was a fitting tribute. I know he and Alice Kaye enjoyed themselves at Friday’s ceremony and we were very pleased with the turnout,” McNeill said. “People underestimate the importance of our regional landfill in ensuring our community moves forward. The Phase 6 expansion ensures our capacity for decades to come and Judge Gallenstein played a big role in getting complex to where it is today.”