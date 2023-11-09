RIPLEY, Ohio — Applications to join Light Up Ripley are now available at the Ripley Village office.

Ripley Council Member Alvin Wallace said he started this event in 2018, for homeowners to be a part of and this year will be the first time for local businesses to join. Entry is free for both homeowners and businesses.

“I remember for years and years all the homes in the town would be lit up but slowly over the years hardly anybody was decorating. I just felt like we could stimulate the people to decorate and get the town lit up and become an attraction for people to come and see. So I just put some money behind it and got a few sponsors and we got this thing started,” Wallace said.

In the future, Wallace said he hopes there will be neighborhood competitions as the event grows.

“It is growing, each year we have gotten a few more people involved,” he said. Currently, sponsors include Robin Gilbert, Wallace, Darren Brookbank and Greg Applegate according to Wallace.

This year local business owner Robin Gilbert reached out to him about wanting to be involved.

“She said ‘I want to be involved, what can I do?’ Several people asked last year if businesses could get in but we felt it would not be fair for businesses to compete against homeowners,” he explained.

This year however there will be separate categories of homeowners and businesses to compete in according to Wallace.

Homeowners will be judged by the Ripley Women’s Club who will select a first, second and third place winner, with cash prizes of $200, $150 and $100, according to Wallace.

The business winner will be different as it will be voted on by the Ripley community and others who are patrons of the businesses, Wallace said.

Whichever business receives the most votes will be awarded a trophy to display and bragging rights for a year Wallace said.

“It will be a rotating trophy which the winning business keeps for one year until a winner is selected the following year,” he said, there will be no cash prize for the business category.

Wallace said entries for Light Up Ripley can be picked up by business owners and Ripley residents at Ripley Village Offices, Brookies, Applegates Auto or the Ripley Public Library.

According to Wallace homeowner entries must be dropped off by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, as the judging for the homeowners will be done on Dec. 7.

Wallace said the Ripley Women’s Club will be taking pictures of the decorations and posting them on The Ripley RISE Facebook page.

Business entries must be dropped off by Dec. 1, voting for the businesses will be done online and Wallace said further details of when voting starts will be available on The Ripley RISE Facebook page.

Winners in both the homeowner and business category will be announced at the tree lighting ceremony which is on Dec. 8, between 5:30-6 p.m. at the Ripley Public Library, according to Wallace.

“Everybody comes down and there’s hot cocoa and music and the lighting of the tree and it’s usually a big event, the school comes down and the ROTC honor flags come down and they present the flags,” he said.

Wallace noted a few rules businesses are required to follow, mainly the business owner and employees must be the ones to decorate the business—no professional decorating service can be used.

The business winner of this year is also required to participate the following year to promote holiday festivities in the Ripley community, according to Wallace, and they will present the trophy to the following year’s winner.

For more information, those interested can visit The Village of Ripley’s Facebook page.