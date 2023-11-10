Attempted murder and attempted kidnapping charges topped the Mason County Grand Jury indictments recently.

Gavin Christopher Foster was indicted on one count of criminal attempt to commit murder and one count of first-degree strangulation.

Detective Michael Parsons with the Maysville Police Department testified that on Aug. 25 at 7:40 p.m., Amari Foster called 911 and reported her husband as suicidal. MPD was dispatched to their shared residence and transported the defendant to Meadowview Regional Medical Center for evaluation who later sent him to a treatment facility where he stayed for five days.

MPD Lieutenant Paul Mellankamp and MPD Officer Kelly Prater were the responding officers who conducted a home inspection. A casing was found 6-7 feet from where the projectile went through the wall. Parsons said that the distance between the casing and the hole was consistent with witness testimony.

Parsons said that after the shooting occurred, Gavin Foster threatened Amari Foster and then strangled her until her breathing was affected. Parsons then told the court that Amari Foster provided photo evidence of scratch marks on both sides of her neck which she took on August 30. The investigators then took official photos. Amari Foster stated neck pain for days after the incident.

A man accused of attempting to kidnap two children has also been indicted by a local grand jury.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, Dustin Spaulding, 36, of Amelia, Ohio allegedly approached a mother holding her 5-year-old daughter at the park and tried to rip the child from her mother’s grasp, according to Maysville Police Department Assistance Chief Chris Conley.

The mother briefly fought Spaulding before he gave up and walked away, according to Conley.

Spaulding approached a 7-year-old boy at the other end of the park and again tried to separate the child from their mother.

Another struggle ensued and Spaulding decided to walk to the Valero gas station on Second Street.

Conley said Spaulding left the Valero and headed to Limestone Street where officers caught up with him and he was apprehended. The man tried to elude officers in the Valero parking lot but was unsuccessful.

Recently, Spaulding was indicted on two counts of criminal attempt to kidnap, one count of second-degree escape, one count of third-degree assault and one count of third-degree criminal mischief.

Richard Dwayne Reeves was indicted on one count of first-degree strangulation and one count of first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under.

According to the indictment, Reeves allegedly “intentionally impeded the normal breathing of circulation of the blood of (J.R.) by applying pressure to their throat and/or neck.”

Others indicted included:

— Simone Nicole Aaron on one count of third-degree assault. According to the indictment, she allegedly injured Deputy Jailer Sgt. James Linville.

— Kimberly L. Maxie was indicted on one count of third-degree burglary and one count of theft by unlawful taking under $1,000.

— Charles Calvert Cooper was indicted on one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of marijuana.

— Zachary Davis Jackson was indicted on one count of operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license, one count of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

— Kadeem Shanard Nelson was indicted on one count of first-degree fleeing/evading police and one count of first-degree wanton endangerment.

— Kevon Lawshawn White was indicted on two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

— Dale Thomas was indicted on four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of first-degree fleeing/evading police.