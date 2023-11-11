FLEMINGSBURG — Echo Valley Winery Event Barn is hosting its annual Christmas Bazaar on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Event Coordinator Casey Breeze said the bazaar helps people in the community get a head start on their Christmas shopping with many local businesses and vendors all in one place.

“It just helps to support the small businesses and people with Christmas shopping and then we also have Santa and Mrs. Claus there for the kids to meet,” Breeze said.

Children will be able to take pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus while also being given cookies and hot cocoa according to Breeze.

Picture packages with Santa have varying costs or parents are free to take their own pictures according to Breeze.

Breeze said they have the same Santa and Mrs. Claus every year and that they are both convincing in the iconic Christmas roles.

“Santa has a real beard-not one of those fake ones and they are both very realistic,” she said.

Some of the proceeds from the event will go to the couple playing Santa and Mrs. Claus according to Breeze. Breeze explained the couple do a lot for the community and neither asks to be paid for their work at the Bazaar so she and the other vendors create a big basket with several items plus some of the profits.

“Meeting Santa and Mrs. Claus is free. Then we have food and different food vendors inside and we have a couple of sweets vendors. There will also be three trailers outside, one is a boutique and then one with freeze-dried candies and the other one is coffee and things like that,” she said.

Entrance to the event is free, the only cost is when purchasing from vendors according to Breeze.

There will be several local businesses and vendors set up at the event according to Breeze including Tin Roof Creations LLC, The Sweet Grounds, Crafts by Glenda, Dailey’s Grill, Macel’s Sugar Shack, Autumn Jewels and many more.

“All of the vendors will be inside the barn and then the three vendors in the trailers will be outside. Also, we have a new photographer this year and she is super good with kids and super nice,” she said.

For the children, other than meeting Santa they will also be able to write letters to him and color pictures according to Breeze.

Breeze said the event is a fun way to start the Christmas season and get some shopping done.

“We just really hope all the kids will come and enjoy Santa, this is my favorite event, it is amazing- just magical,” she said.