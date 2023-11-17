VANCEBURG — A wildfire broke out in Lewis County on Thursday, Nov. 16.

The fire was first reported on Thursday around 1 p.m., according to a spokesperson of the Lewis County Volunteer Fire Department. The fire was located just west of Garrison between Dry Hollow and Kentucky Eight.

Several different fire departments have responded to the fire including Lewis County, Black Oak and Garrison fire departments. The Kentucky Division of Forestry also responded with their crew and equipment, a spokesperson from LCVD said.

Although the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, officials are looking into it.

Around 4 a.m. on Friday, the Kentucky Division of Forestry reported that they estimated the fire to be 50 percent contained and spanned around 10 acres of land, according to a spokesperson of LCVD.

One local residence voluntarily evacuated their home due to their close proximity to the fire., the spokesperson added.

Caution is advised for motorists driving along Kentucky Eight between Garrison and Black Oak due to poor visibility conditions and the presence of the many firefighters, a spokesperson said.

More information on the wildfire will be released as it is available.