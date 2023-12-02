This festive sign was available for purchase at last years annual holiday bash

WEST UNION — The West Union Fire Department and Life Squad are hosting their 4th annual holiday bash on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be a little something for everyone available for purchase with a plethora of crafters and vendors in attendance.

Santa Claus will be at the event this year and is going to be supervising the event so that he can update his naughty and nice list. He has graciously agreed to take photos with the children.

Photos with Santa will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, then Santa will take a cookies and milk break and be back from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Photos with Santa will cost $5 and photos will be mailed to parents/guardians after the conclusion of the event.

Folks planning to attend should come with an appetite as a lunch items will be available to purchase along with some delicious treats and sweet from vendors.

Employees of the West Union Fire Department and Life Squad have put together some gift baskets that will be auctioned off in their silent auction. The holiday bash will also be selling tickets for split the pot. Winners do not have to be present at the time of drawing.

West Union Fire Department and Life Squad employee Misty Gantzer says the event usually does very well.

“We normally have a really good time,” says Gantzer. “It stays fairly busy. It’s a good way to get people to come together to support their local businesses.”

Local crafters and vendors will be set up at booths with lots of fun and exciting items so holiday shoppers can even find something for that one picky relative everyone seems to have on their Christmas list.

Some items available from the crafters and vendors will be resin keychains, tumblers, t-shirts, wood crafts, freshies, furniture, color street nails, handmade jewelry, build-a-bear, crochet items, 31 bags, scentsy, baked goods and Christmas candy.

Air Evac will also have a booth set up to discuss membership with anyone who could potentially be interested. Representatives will be available to answer questions about Air Evac and what the membership includes, price, etc.

The West Union Fire Department and Life Squad is located at 57 Logan’s Lane, West Union. To contact the West Union Fire Department and Life Squad about the Holiday Bash, call (937) 544-9911 and ask for David Stephenson, Misty Gantzer or Rachel McCann.