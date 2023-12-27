A Lewis County man is known for his contributions to the local medical community.

According to local historian Ron Bailey, Dr. Harry Denham was born in Lewis County on June 17, 1918.

Denham attended Maysville High School and became a star basketball player and a gridiron for the Maysville Bulldogs team.

“He was so good that Adolph Rupp offered his a scholarship to college,” Bailey said.

After graduating from high school, Denham attended the University of Kentucky in 1936. He began playing both basketball and football at UK. In 1941, he graduated from UK.

“After graduating from UK in 1941, he attended the University of Louisville Medical School where he graduated in 1944,” Bailey said.

According to Bailey, during the restructuring of Europe at the end of World War II, Denham served two years with the U.S. Army Medical Corps in Vienna, Austria.

He returned to Maysville in 1950.

“He and his brother, Dr. Mitchel B. Denham, a former Kentucky legislator, were leaders in the drive to build the Lewis County and Mason County health departments, and in 1956, the brothers and Dr. George Estill started the Denham Medical Clinic,” he said.

Denham became a general practitioner, obstetrician and surgeon. He also served as the Hayswood Hospital Chief of Staff and president of the UK Alumni Association.

“He served a total of 10 years on the UK board of trustees,” Bailey said. “He served on the Maysville School Board for 21 years and he also was a president of the UK Alumni Association.”

Denham was married to Minkie Clark Denham.

He passed away in 2001.