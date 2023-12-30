A little boy checking out a package of socks with his shopper nearby.

A little girl grins from ear to ear as she stares up at the toys.

VANCEBURG —On Thursday, Dec. 21, the Vanceburg Police Department blessed 126 children with $100 a piece to do some Christmas shopping.

Numerous local contributors donated their time and resources to the Vanceburg Police Department Christmas Cops program.

The VPD issued a special thanks to the volunteers, Vanceburg McDonalds for providing a meal for each child and the Vanceburg Family Dollar for allowing the large group to come shop.

Thanks is also in order for Mike Kennedy, Scott Osborne and Lisette Clark who helped choose children for the program.

Representatives from the VPD express their appreciation to their community by saying, “Your generosity made the Christmas dreams come true for 126 underprivileged children in Lewis County and gave true meaning to the spirit of the season.”

Assistant Chief of the Vanceburg Police Department, Joe Billman spearheads the Christmas Cops program and reported that the event was a great success.

“It’s just rewarding to see those kids that don’t have much to get the opportunity to come in and get whatever they want, reflected Billman. “No parents are with them, there’s no holds barred, they get whatever they want.”

The Christmas Cops program has several moving parts that have to work together to make the event a success. First, the VPD send out letters to their supporters to ask for donations.

The amount of children is determined by how much money is raised. Since each child gets $100 and there were 126 kids, that means more than $12,600 was raised this year.

The Family Resource Center sends out letters to the families of children who are chosen and then when the day comes, officers take the kids to the local McDonald’s where a meal is provided to them free of charge.

Next is the shopping. The kids come in with their shopping partners in half hour shifts with around 15 kids. The children are encouraged to buy for themselves so that they can get what they want, according to Billman.

“The event went great. They got what they wanted from toys to clothes to food. Whatever they wanted was they got,” said Billman.

City of Vanceburg employee Brenda Bear discussed her experience at the event as well.

“I watched the kids come in and out of store today. I saw most with a cart full of toys, some with clothes; I even saw one leave with toilet paper and another one with bed pillow,” stated Bear.

“These kids will remember this day for years to come. It was humbling to see the policeman in their uniforms spend their time talking to these kids and helping them find their gifts.”

Assistant Chief Billman has been involved in this program since they branched off from the Maysville Police Department’s Shop with a Cop program.

“What sold me about this is years ago a kid bought an electric blanket so they could stay warm.” remembered Assistant Chief Billman when asked how the organization has impacted him personally.

That event inspired Billman to bring Christmas Cops to Vanceburg specifically, he said.

Billman says it has given him more compassion for people who don’t have as much as others. He insists that seeing how the organization positively effects these kids is touching.