BROOKSVILLE — The Bracken County Board of Education is seeking a candidate to fill the seat of previous board member Kathy Bell.

According to Bracken County Superintendent Jeff Aulick, Bell officially announced her resignation at a recent Board of Education meeting in December.

He went on to explain her reasoning for leaving the board with an empty seat.

Aulick said Bell accepted a position at the Bracken County Judge-Executive’s Office. He noted a KRS statute in place that prevents Bell from being able to serve on the school board while being employed at a government facility.

The KRS statute states that anybody employed by a local government agency can not serve in a state office. According to Aulick, the state recognizes education boards as a state office.

He noted this is the reason why Bell is not permitted to serve both entities at the same time. Aulick went on to discuss the process for filling the seat on the board.

According to Aulick, once a board member resigns, the remaining board members are given 60 days to appoint someone else to the position. The process for filling the seat officially begins once the district has notified several agencies of the opening and posted the position in a local newspaper.

Aulick specified the district must notify the attorney general and the school board association of the open seat.

Once all appropriate entities have been notified, applicants are then accepted through notifications of the position. Aulick added that other board members will then be able to interview candidates and select one to fill Bell’s seat.

He noted that whoever is appointed will need to run for re-election in November to remain on the Bracken County Board of Education. If the board fails to appoint someone to the seat before the time period ends, the commissioner of education will need to fill the seat themselves.

“It’s a pretty big deal,” Aulick remarked. He shared some sentiments regarding Bell’s position as a board member since first being appointed.

“She did a great job. She will be really missed, that’s for sure,” Aulick said. “She’s always a hard worker, good person, always looked out for what was best for kids.”