TOLLESBORO — The Tollesboro Elementary School will be hosting its 2nd annual Winter Wonderland Pageant on Sunday, Jan. 21.

The event will take place in the Tollesboro Elementary School gymnasium located at 2431 W Ky 10 and will begin at 2:00 p.m. with registration beginning at 11:00 a.m. and ending at 1:30 p.m.

It is advised that participants are registered before the day of the pageant but entries will be accepted at the door as well from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The entry fee for the pageant is $25 with additional categories being $5 apiece. Additional categories include hair, personality, attire and smile.

A tiny, little and preteen miss/mister Tollesboro Elementary School will also be crowned for Tollesboro Elementary School students only.

There will be a sash and a crown for the winner of each division.

Ages 0-11 months are for baby Miss and Mister. Ages one to two are toddler Miss and Mister. Ages three to five are tiny Miss and Mister. Ages six to nine are little Miss and Mister. Ages 10-12 is for preteen miss. Ages 13-16 are for the teen category and 17-21 is for the miss category.

Kids who attend Tollesboro Elementary School are also enrolled in the Tollesboro division which includes the tiny Miss and Mister, the little Miss and Mister and the preteen Miss.

Winners in each category will receive a medal.

Local food truck Tortilla Junction will be available outside the school for a meal or quick snack.

There is no admission charge to attend the pageant and participants do not have to be attendees of Tollesboro Elementary School.

For individuals who have questions, please call Tollesboro Elementary School at 606-798-3231 and ask for school secretary Stacy Lewis.

All proceeds go to the Tollesboro Elementary School.