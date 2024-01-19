GEORGETOWN, Ohio – Big news has hit Brown County recently with an application for a grant as well as the new Georgetown Mayor and Council members being sworn in.

At the most recent Georgetown Council Meeting on Thursday, Jan. 11 the newly elected Mayor and Council members were sworn in.

In the November 2023 election, two of the items on the ballot in the village of Georgetown were for Mayor and Council members.

According to the Brown County Board of Elections, the candidates for Georgetown Village Mayor were, “Kelly L. Cornette, Jeremy Jones and Mike Mays.”

Kelly won the mayoral election with 459 votes out of a total of 1,190 village mayor votes and a 38.57 overall vote percentage.

The newly elected Council members that were also sworn in at the Jan. 11 meeting were Kelley Campbell, Andrew Baughey and Bink Garbett.

According to the Brown County Board of Elections, Kelley won with a total of 697 votes and a vote percentage of 26.58, Andrew won with a total vote of 699 and a vote percentage of 26.66 and Bink won with a total vote of 542 and a vote percentage of 20.67.

All four newly elected officials were seen standing at the council meeting with their right hand up repeating the official oath.

Along with the newly elected officials, there is also a grant that has been applied for called the Appalachian Grant where programs in Brown County have been applied for.

The state of Ohio introduced a new grant program last year in 2023 called the Appalachian Community Grant Program, in 32 counties can apply and try to get grant money.

The amount of money in grants that counties could potentially receive is around $250,000 in what is called “Appalachian Technical Assistance Grants” by the Ohio Department of Development.

“Including in Ohio House Bill 377, signed by Governor DeWine on June 28, 2022, the Appalachian Community Grant Program will be administered by the Ohio Department of Development. Projects should be designed to bring about transformational change and be a catalyst for future development by providing generational investments in the Appalachian region” an ODOD spokesperson stated.

To be eligible for application counties have to have a total of at least one million dollars for activities proposed in applications to receive grant money.

Brown County is one of the 32 counties that could apply and possibly get chosen to receive grant money that could be used for varying projects throughout the county.

Results for the grant will be announced in the early part of this year about who will be chosen and will receive money for their grant application.