Another local man has been indicted by a Mason County Grand Jury on charges related to a June 2023 accident.

Justin K. Scott was indicted on one count of second-degree manslaughter, one count of leaving the scene of a death and one count of second offense aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to the indictment, on June 5, 2023, Scott was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and caused the death of another person.

Scott also allegedly “failed to stop immediately and ascertain the extent of the injury or render reasonable assistance to the injured person,” according to the indictment.

Kevin Vincent Simpson was indicted on two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

According to the indictment, on Dec. 5, 2023, Simpson allegedly manifested extreme indifference to human life when he drove his vehicle at a high rate of speed and narrowly missed hitting Natalie Morton and Earl Hurls.

William Michael Dodson was indicted on one count of third-degree burglary and one count of theft by unlawful taking.

According to the indictment, Dodson allegedly committed theft by taking property belonging to Walmart valued at about $278.06.

Anthony Ray Case was indicted on one count of first-degree sexual abuse.

According to the indictment, Case allegedly committed the offense with a victim under the age of 12.

Casey Elliott was indicted on one count of flagrant non-support.

Rajendrakumar D. Patel was indicted on one count of second-degree forgery, one count of theft of identity and one count of theft by deception of more than $10,000.