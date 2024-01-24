An Augusta man was known for his Broadway performances.

According to local historian Ron Bailey, Stuart Armstrong Walker was born in Augusta as the only son of Cliff Stuart Walker and Matilda Taliaferro (Armstrong) Walker.

“The family lived in Augusta as his dad was a clerk on the Ohio River steamer called the Bonanza,” Bailey said.

Bailey said the family later moved to Cincinnati and Walker began attending the University of Cincinnati. He graduated from UC with a degree from the UC College of Engineering.

During his college years, Walker founded the UC Comedy Club.

In 1908, Walker enrolled at the American Academy of New York and began to appear on Broadway as an actor and director, according to Bailey.

“After a short stint, he went out on his own and this is when he made and developed a major way plays were shown all over the nation,” Bailey said. “Remember he had an engineering degree and he put it to use. He created the Portmanteau Theatre. It was a completely self-contained mobile unit. Scenery, lighting equipment, and properties traveled in cartons that were overturned to form the stage floor, and the stage could be erected within an hour. Stuart’s dream was to make plays, dramas to large numbers of people all over the nation.”

According to Bailey, after the success of Portmanteau, Walker returned to motion pictures and began working for Paramount and Universal Studios in Hollywood.

Walker died at the age of 61 in Beverly Hills, Calif. He was laid to rest in Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati.

“Remember his invention as the Augusta native brought people who would never see the lights of Broadway into the mainstream of American theatrical life,” Bailey said.