FLEMINGSBURG – The Fleming County Extension Office for the University of Kentucky Agriculture, Food and Environment is hosting a set of events coming up in the next few months including an event called Agronomy Day and an Apple Tree Grafting and Pruning Workshop event.

Agronomy Day will take place on Feb. 7 from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. and will be located at the Mason County Extension Office.

A spokesperson with the FC extension office stated, “Area farmers are invited to attend the annual Ohio River Valley Agronomy Day sponsored by our extension agents in the Buffalo Trace Region.”

Those who are invited to attend the event and are encouraged to attend the event is any farmer who lives in the Kentucky counties of Bracken, Robertson, Mason, Lewis and Fleming along with those who reside in Ohio as well.

The event is free at no charge but the FC extension office does recommend that if anyone plans on attending it is best to register ahead of time and that to have a successful registration it is asked to register before Feb. 2.

According to a spokesperson with the FC extension office, they stated that what will be presented and discussed at the event will be, “Pasture and hay weed control, insects, grain weed control, lunch (will be provided), grain update, agriculture loads on KY HWYS, Applying pesticides/private applicator certification.”

The Apple Tree Grafting and Pruning Workshop event will be taking place on March 9 from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. and this event specifically will be held at the FC extension office in Flemingsburg and will be hosted by the Buffalo Trace Cooperative Extension Offices.

During this event, those attending will be able to learn about the grafting process as well as the different varieties of apples that there is to learn about.

How to manage apples from diseases and different types of insects will also be a topic of discussion at the event as well as a demonstration of the pruning process that will be physically demonstrated for everyone.

Registration is requested for this event as well by the FC extension office and it is asked to register at least by March 1 at the latest if planning on attending.