BROOKSVILLE — After a seat on the Bracken County Board of Education was left empty, a local woman has been appointed to fill the position.

According to Bracken County Superintendent Jeff Aulick, Melissa Takata was chosen to serve on the Bracken County Board of Education at a special meeting that was held recently.

Takata shared how she found out about the opening and the application process.

According to Takata, she had been in discussion with Kathy Bell, the board member who resigned, and learned that she would be leaving her position soon. Takata said she decided to apply soon after it officially opened.

She explained her reasoning for applying.

“I had been thinking about it for a few years and I just feel like it’s a way to serve my community. I know we have lots of needs for various things in the community,” Takata began.

She continued, “I have four children that are in the school system and one of them is special needs. I feel like, you know, I want the best for my children and all of their friends and the kids that are in their school system. I wanted to make an impact in some form or fashion. I just kind of felt like it was a calling for service.”

Takata discussed the application process some more.

After the position opened officially, Takata was told she would need to apply to serve on the Bracken County Board of Education online. She said the online application included a questionnaire to judge the best candidates for the interview process.

According to Takata, she was contacted shortly after she submitted her application to interview for the position. She fulfilled the interview and was again contacted to be informed that she had been selected by the board to fill Bell’s seat.

She explained there were three other candidates that were being considered for the role.

Takata went on to explain this is her first time serving as a board of education member. She said she has been on the site-based decision-making group for a “short while” and has worked with the school system.

She said she has more experience in the medical field than in education but has been working to learn how to work alongside a school since she started her job on the site-based decision-making group.

“Learning all the acronyms and the things that they do at the school has been very eye-opening for me,” Takata remarked.

She went on to explain her hopes as a board member. According to Takata, she hopes to help the kids in the Bracken County School District.

“The students are the most important part of this whole group, of the whole board, and also the engagement of the staff of Bracken County,” Takata said. “I know that’s a tall order, but trying to find a common ground to improve the success of the students in the school system.”

She continued, “I want the best for our community, so whatever it can take to do that is what my goal would be my personal goal for that.”

Aulick shared some remarks regarding Takata’s selection to fill the open seat on the board.

“I would like to welcome our new board member Melissa Takata,” he said. “I look forward to her leadership and guidance as we move forward.”

For more information on the Bracken County Board of Education, please contact the district office at 606-735-2523.