Erwin Farm’s went with a Charlotte’s Web theme last year featuring characters from the classic children’s book.

WINCHESTER, Ohio — Each year Erwin Farm’s and Corn Maze leave visitors in awe at the sight of their impressive corn maze. This year they are asking the public for ideas.

The 2024 maze design contest will allow the community to design the 10-acre maze.

Erwin Farm came to be in 2015 when owners Aleisha and Mark Erwin bought their farm.

Erwin explained that she and her daughters had planted pumpkins by hand and sold them outside of their farm. Customers loved their pumpkins and inquired about the farm’s future plans.

What started as a small roadside pumpkin stand grew into a successful family farm. The next year as more pumpkin seeds were planted, seeds of change grew as well.

When the Erwin’s decided to add a corn maze to the farm they were in very unfamiliar territory. The family took it in stride and has continued the maze every year since.

Erwin Farms is now also home to a storefront called The Farmer’s Wife and Garden Barn which is open all year long and a greenhouse.

The Farm offers homegrown produce and flowers as well as decor and furniture, children’s toys, candles and even clothing.

During the fall, Erwin Farms opens up to allow guests to enjoy the farm and its amenities.

Often the farm has live music, scavenger hunts, and food vendors. There is plenty for kids to do at their corn pit, bubble station, face and pumpkin painting stations and educational stations.

In the past, the corn maze has seen several intricate patterns. Last year, Erwins’ daughter chose a Charlotte’s Web theme that featured characters from the beloved children’s book. Other recent designs include a pickup truck and sunflower, an outline of Adam’s County and on election year they boasted a “vote,” design.

Each year members of the community look forward to the maze theme unveiling which is why the Erwin’s decided to open up the possibility of the community competing for a theme.

“We’re excited to get the community involved in our maze preparation for this season,” stated Erwin. “We can’t wait to see ya this fall! Come harvest a memory with us!”

The sky is the limit as far as design is concerned. All the Erwins ask is that each design contains the words “Erwin Farms 2024,” and be family-friendly.

The contest is open to any organization within Adams County or Brown County.

The winning organization will receive free tickets for all participants and mentions on Erwin Farm’s promotions.

Maze design submissions are due on Feb. 15 and can be sent via email to [email protected].