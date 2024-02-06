MCHS student Nicholas Tanner show Straub Elementary students how to dispose of extras during a cooking class on Friday at MCHS.

First grade Straub Elementary School students received a lesson in food creation on Friday at Mason County High School.

About 1:10 p.m., Courtney Hughes’ first grade class of two dozen students arrived in the culinary room at MCHS, where FCCLA students were waiting to teach them how to make a fruit kebab and fruit dip.

Nicholas Tanner and Caine Enis said they wanted to show students the basics of meal prepping because it was something they wish they had known when they were children.

“We’re hosting a snack cooking class, where we’re teaching them how to make fruit kebabs and dips,” Tanner said. “We weren’t in the kitchen much when we were little. It’s kind of hard now, but it’s also great because we had this culinary class. So, we wanted to help them so that when they get older, they will know some of the basic skills, like how to measure, how to follow a recipe and just simple things like that.”

Enis agreed with Tanner and said he was hoping the students learned some valuable skills from the class.

“They’ll be making shapes with the fruit, too. Hopefully, they have a good time with it.”

When the children arrived, Tanner started off by showing them how to wash their hands.

“Follow me to the sink. All you’re gonna do is grab you some soap and wash your hands,” he said. “Make sure you scrub, scrub, scrub. Get all that dirt off your hands. When you’re done, dry your hands and put the towels in the trash cans.”

He then went through a list of everything they had in their bowls, which included a mixing bowl, a measuring cup, a spoon, little plastic knives, cream cheese, skewer, shape cutters and Marshmallow fluff.

Then the students passed out bags of fruit to the first graders.

They started by using the plastic knives to cut the fruit into small pieces.

“Alright, we’re going to take the strawberry and cut the top off from it,” Tanner said. “You’re going to slice, carefully, keeping your fingers out of the way. Then we’re going to carefully cut it in half.”

Kali McGill said she was enjoying learning how to make the kebabs.

“I’m making shapes with the fruit,” she said. “I’ve never cut fruit before. It’s been fun. I like it. Cutting the strawberries was my favorite part because I like to do it. I want to learn how to make other things. When I go home, I’m going to tell my parents that I made food today.”

Anderson Zeigler said he also had fun making his kebab.

“I’m cutting cantaloupe, strawberries, grapes and I’m making shapes,” he said. “My favorite part is putting them in shapes. I never cut shapes before, but I had fun. When I go home, I’m going to say that I cooked at the high school and this has been fun.”

Hughes said this was something she had been trying to plan with the FCCLA students for a few months.

“I’ve done some stuff with Shannon (Roberts) in the past,” she said. “So I had asked if we could come over around Christmas to do something like this, but we couldn’t work it out. But, she messaged me, and Caine had messaged me, to see if we could come over and help with their STAR events. I think it’s very nice here, especially compared to what it used to be.”