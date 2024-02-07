A Mason County native was a member of the Duke Ellington band.

According to local historian Ron Bailey, Chuck Connors was born in Maysville to William and Lucille Connors in 1930. His grandmother was Roxy Connors.

Connors was a bass trombonist, according to Bailey.

“He was an accomplished bass trombonist and he performed all over the globe,” Bailey said.

After graduating high school, Connors joined the United States Navy. In 1949, he began studying at the US Navy School of Music, located in Washington D.C. He later went to the Boston Conservatory in 1956.

“He started working with Dizzy Gillespie in 1957 and then in July of 1961 he became a member of Duke Ellington’s Orchestra,” Bailey said.

According to Bailey, Connors recorded with Ellington and a few others, including Johnny Hodges, Ray Nance, Cat Anderson, Paul Gonsalves and Clark Terry.

Bailey said Connors also appeared in films with the group.

“Solos by Connors may be heard on I Love to Laugh, on the album Mary Poppins (1964),” Bailey said. “In addition to touring with the band, He also appeared in numerous films of the group, including the documentaries Duke Ellington and his Orchestra (1968), Mexican Suite (1972), and Memories of Duke (1980).”

After Ellington died in 1974, Connors continued to play with the orchestra. He later recorded with Teresa Brewer, Mercer Ellington and the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra.

One of his last performances was with the Cincinnati Playhouse band for the production of “Ain’t Misbehavin’”.

He died on Dec. 14, 1994 in Cincinnati.