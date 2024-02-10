Two Mason County High School students are working to build a recycling program in Maysville.

Edward Brannon and Griffin Martinez are using MCHS as a pilot location for this new project that would encourage people to recycle more.

According to Brannon, the goal behind the project was to make recycling more accessible to people.

The students have placed recycling bins around the school and in classrooms to encourage students and teachers to lower the amount of waste going to the landfill.

Brannon said, “We have them out around the school and in the classrooms. We’re trying to get more people to recycle.”

They said they started the project because of the amount of trash people would leave on the side of the road.

“Driving up and down US 68, I would see trash that people would throw out on the sides of the road,” Martinez said. “People in the school throw away so much waste. So, I talked to (Edward) about trying to make a change in the school.”

Brannon said he believes people will be more likely to recycle if it is something that is easily accessible.

“And I thought that the main reason people didn’t recycle is because they just don’t know what to do,” he said. “It’s not convenient enough and people won’t go out of their way to recycle. It has to be there, where they already are.”

The students reached out to Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill to discuss future plans for the project.

Brannon said originally, they contacted McNeill to make sure the recycling could be picked up from the high school.

“We needed to establish a system to make sure the recycling gets from the school to the recycling center,” he said. “We’re going to have the recycling center picking up the bins each week.”

Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill said the students approached him about getting help to haul the recycling, but it may turn into a much larger, county-wide project.

“At the time, we were already kicking around the idea of these pilot sites,” McNeill said. “We were trying to figure out how we could realistically do this in Mason County. So, their ambitions kind of matched ours in that if somebody will handle and take charge of the sorting, ensuring glass is glass, plastic is plastic and cardboard is cardboard, we can make recycling sustainable.”

Brannon said this is a new system that everyone is hoping can be expanded.

“This is a new system in Mason County,” he said. “They’re hoping to replicate it elsewhere. So, if this is successful than it might be.”

If the program were to be expanded it would create satellite locations for recycling. Corporations/businesses could have recycling bins that are pre-sorted where employees could bring in their recycling. The landfill employees would travel to those businesses and pick it up.

McNeill agreed and said if the program does well at the high school, there may be a possibility of expanding it into satellite locations in the community.

“Randy and Travis think that if it does well here, it can be replicated elsewhere…at high employment places across the county,” he said. “We might not be going to somebody’s stoop, but if you want to recycle, you can bring your stuff in as a student at the school or an employee at a business doing it.”

According to McNeill, the key to the project is the sorting. The students are making sure the recycling has been pre-sorted before it is picked up.

“We can’t hire enough manpower to sort it once it gets there,” he said. “The key to that is education about recycling and sorting.”

Maysville-Mason County Landfill Director Travis Cooley and Recycling Director Randy Hamm said they thought the project was a great idea.

“It’s been a joy to work with these guys,” Hamm said. “They seem like they’re really interested in this. Knowing what is recyclable and what’s not is key.”

“A lot of people don’t know the difference,” Cooley added.

According to McNeill, the county is covering the cost of picking up the recycling.

MCHS teacher Shannon Roberts said the two students also chose recycling as their project because they wanted something that could be continued long-term.

“Griffin and Edward wanted to do something in our school that would be sustainable and be able to be continued after they leave us in a couple of years,” she said. “By them choosing to recycle, this is something that can easily be taught and educated to our teachers and students and can continue at Mason County High School.”