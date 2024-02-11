Jean Seberg tries a cigarette on the set of ‘Bonjour Tristesse’ at Columbia Pictures.

Judy Garland listens to Director George Cukor on ‘A Star Is Born’ at Warner Brothers Studio is on display at KYGMC.

The work of Bob Willoughby, the first outside photographer invited to Hollywood film sets, is now on display at Kentucky Gateway Museum Center until March 16.

Exhibits Curator Marla Toncray shared some remarks regarding Willoughby’s status in photography and Hollywood. She noted the importance of Willoughby’s permissions to be on sets in Hollywood.

“This was huge for him, that he got this clearance from all the studios. Universal, Warner, Paramount, all of them, to come on to the movie set,” she said.

According to a representative of Mid-America Arts Alliance, Willoughby’s clearance goes along with the exhibit title “Backstage Hollywood: The Photographs of Bob Willoughby.”

The exhibit gives viewers the chance to “venture backstage into the golden age of Hollywood,” the representative said.

Toncray said the traveling exhibit is owned by Bob Willoughby Archives and toured by Exhibits USA of Mid-America Arts Alliance. She noted permissions to use the artwork were given by Willoughby’s wife and daughter.

“We’re very excited to have it (the traveling exhibit) because it’s a wowser. It’s really nice,” Toncray said. “I’m excited because it’s just like, such a metropolitan, big city exhibit.”

According to Toncray, Willoughby was an innovator in the photography world. She noted that he introduced several ideas in the profession, including he used while behind the scenes of classic films.

Toncray described Willoughby’s tactics to capture candid moments while on each movie set. She explained he set up radio-controlled cameras around each set to ensure he never missed a moment between actors and some of the staff.

“He was a real innovator as well when it came to photography and how to capture these very candid moments of these stars while they were actively working or taking a, they were on set,” Toncray remarked.

She noted that, after given clearance to photograph on sets, Willoughby captured photos of several famous actors and actresses from to 1950’s, 60’s, and 70’s. She called the names “huge.”

In the traveling exhibit, there are 92 photographs from 17 different movies, Toncray said. Some of the movies that can be seen include “My Fair Lady,” “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?,” “The Great Race,” and “A Star Is Born.”

According to Toncray, anyone interested in Hollywood will recognize the names photographed. Some names that can be seen include Audrey Hepburn, Alfred Hitchcock, Judy Garland, Dustin Hoffman, and Natalie Wood.

There are many other well-known actors and actresses photographed in the exhibit, Toncray noted.

She went on to discuss a few photographs taken by Willoughby that showed his ability to capture moments on set. Toncray noted they can be seen in the exhibit at KYGMC.

In one photo, Willoughby captured an interaction between Jean Seberg and a crew member. Seberg can be seen trying a cigarette for the first time and making a face that suggests she did not like the taste.

Toncray noted Willoughby’s ability to capture “shenanigans” that took place on set when filming was not in progress.

“It’s those types of candid moments too that give you a glimpse of kinda the shenanigans that maybe went on backstage while they were not filming,” she said. Toncray went on to describe another picture taken by Willoughby on a set.

She described a photograph of Marilyn Monroe sitting alone on a set, not aware she was being photographed. In the photo, Monroe can be seen staring off into the distance.

Toncray noted the feelings you may have when you see the picture.

“When you look at this photograph, it’s very poignant. She looks very sad, she looks lonely,” Toncray remarked. “It’s not just a photograph of some Hollywood star, he captures the emotion of the moment that he, that they were in.”

She discussed other ways Willoughby showed his talents while he was backstage in Hollywood.

Toncray described a photo of Richard Burton taken on the set of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” where Willoughby captured a moment where a reflection of Elizabeth Taylor could be seen in Burton’s eyeglasses.

She noted she was unable to tell what the reflection was at first. After further inspection, Toncray was able to determine the reflection was not just a glare or a light. She could see Taylor’s definition in the photograph.

“That’s how clever this photographer was, this Bob Willoughby,” Toncray said. “It’s just phenomenal work.”

In addition to the photos taken on set, there are 10 information panels throughout the room about Willoughby and his career. Toncray said there are also books displayed with other works taken by Willoughby.

According to Toncray, she expects the Maysville community and surrounding areas to find interest in the exhibit given the area’s artistic background and interests.

“This exhibit should appeal to everyone who has that theatrical, movie, Hollywood glamour, you know, passion,” Toncray said. “His photography is just phenomenal.”

Toncray noted that Willoughby’s work has been on display in museums around the world. She called him a “prolific” photographer and continue to describe his unique abilities as an artist.

She shared some final remarks regarding her hopes for community interest in the exhibit.

“This is a phenomenal exhibit to be here in Maysville and I just really hope that everyone in our seven county area and beyond will take the time to come see it because they truly are just masterpieces, they’re just beautiful pieces of photography,” Toncray said.

Backstage Hollywood: The Photographs of Bob Willoughby is on display at KYGMC in the Jean Weis Calvert Gallery until March 16. KYGMC is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults and $2 for students.