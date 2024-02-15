MOUNT OLIVET — Bailey Shane Tully, 21, has been indicted by a Robertson County grand jury for 68 total counts of charges relating to child pornography.

According to the indictments, Tully was indicted under five charges with a number of counts with each charge.

On the first indictment, the charges against Tully include portraying a sexual performance by a minor less than 16, possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor less than 12, and voyeurism.

Tully faces two counts of portraying a sexual performance by a minor less than 16, two counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor less than 12, and two counts of voyeurism.

On a second indictment, Tully was charged with 30 counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor less than 12 and 34 counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor less than 18.

According to Tully’s first indictment, he allegedly committed the offense of portraying a sexual performance by a minor less than 16 when he “produced, directed, or promoted” any performance including sexual conduct by a minor on Aug. 11, 2023.

Allegedly, Tully secretly filmed a “voyeuristic video” of a minor through a peephole in the bathroom of his home.

Between Aug. 11, 2023, and Jan. 12, Tully allegedly committed the offense of portraying a sexual performance by a minor less than 12 when he knowingly had a video in his “possession or control” depicting a minor under the age of 12.

The indictment alleged that Tully was aware the minor portrayed was less than 12.

According to the indictment, Tully allegedly committed the offense of voyeurism when he “intentionally used or caused the use of” a recording device of a minor without their consent on Aug. 11, 2023.

On Dec. 29, 2023, Tully allegedly committed the offense of promoting a sexual performance by a minor less than 16 when he filmed a “voyeuristic” video of a minor through a peephole in the bathroom of his home.

According to the indictment, Tully allegedly committed the offense of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor less than 12 when he knowingly possessed a video of a minor taken through a peephole in the bathroom of his home.

These instances allegedly took place between Dec. 29, 2023, and Jan. 12, 2023.

According to Tully’s second indictment, he allegedly committed the offense of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor less than 12 when he had a photo in his possession that depicted sexual performances.

The indictment proceeded to list similar occurrences that allegedly occurred on Jan. 12 involving a minor under the age of 18.

According to the indictments, Tully was issued a bail amount of $100,000.

He was also instructed to not be present on any school property, not have contact with minors, to be monitored with drug testing at the direction of pretrial services, to not possess or consume any alcohol or controlled substances, not to commit any further offenses, and shall make all court appearances.

Tully’s next court appearance was not listed on his indictments. No other indictments were handed down by the Robertson County grand jury.