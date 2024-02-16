Several people were recently indicted by a Mason County Grand Jury.

Alexander Hamm was indicted on one count of second-degree assault and one count of first-degree wanton endangerment.

According to the indictment, Hamm allegedly caused physical injury to Arturo Hernandez by use of a deadly weapon by firing a handgun at Hernandez and striking him in the leg.

Hamm allegedly fired the weapon into a crowd at the Thirsty Beaver Bar, according to the indictment.

Paul J. Huffman was indicted on one count of a violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO and one count of first-degree stalking.

According to the indictment, Huffman allegedly stalked a person and made threats to cause a “reasonable fear of serious injury or death”. A protective order had been placed against him by the person previously.

Lailah Divinity Gains was indicted on one count of second-degree burglary and one count of third-degree criminal mischief.

According to the indictment, Gains allegedly entered a home on Reynolds Drive and defaced property with damages totaling more than $500.

Tara N. Stewart was indicted on one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Johnathon Dillon Stanton was indicted on one count of theft by unlawful taking more than $1,000 but less than $10,000.

According to the indictment, he allegedly charged materials to another person’s account at Hardymon Lumber.

Lauren Marie Blue was indicted on one count of no/expired registration plates and one count of theft of identity of another without consent.