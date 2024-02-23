FLEMINGSBURG – Fleming County School Board unveiled plans for the new Fleming Center at FC High School in Flemingsburg.

Architects including Greg Hosfield were brought into the FC School Board meeting on Feb. 20 via Zoom to discuss and display the initial design layout of the new Fleming Center.

Located on the left side of the grounds at FCHS at around 20,000 square feet, the Fleming Center will be a building of multiple uses.

“Several locations have been considered for this building in the past we are focusing on this area to the west in this parking lot in front of the greenhouse that sits there now our goal being that we want to be a separate building from the existing high school but close enough that we can reach out and connect to it” Hosfield stated.

With the proposed Fleming Center being right next to the high school building, it cuts the cost of a mandatory storm shelter due to it being so close to another existing building that, according to Hosfield, can be around a 35 percent increase in overall budget for the project.

“We are proposing to build the building here in the parking lot connected to the building with an awning structure which counts as an addition instead of standalone building” Hosfield stated.

The proposed building will be two stories with a classroom space on the second floor as well as designs inside the bottom floor that would give access to co-ops and training programs.

“Make this room something that can be true and multi-purpose used for all folks in the school and have a reason to be out here and then a number of other connectivity opportunities with other facilities that can be hosted in this room as well” Hosfield stated.

Space inside the building will be built to fit a small combine without the rake or with a narrow rake while also being able to fit semi-trucks.

This space for the Fleming Center is being proposed according to Hosfield of being multi-purpose and used for a multitude of things that can be very beneficial for the school.

A topic of discussion that came up at the meeting during the presentation was where the parking spaces could be moved so that the same number of available parking spaces are still there on the school grounds.

According to Hosfield, new parking spaces could possibly be made either in the front of the school or behind the school.

FCS Superintendent Brian Creasman shared a press release on the Fleming Schools Facebook Page on Wednesday.

In the release, he stated, “The district was granted $9.5 million by the Kentucky Legislature during the 2022 Legislature session. This funding aims to expand career-technical education and local/regional training opportunities through the creation of a flexible learning space. It’s crucial to emphasize that these funds are exclusively dedicated to developing this space at Fleming County High School.”

According to Creasman, the estimated time of construction to begin is late fall of 2024 and the hopeful opening time is spring of 2026.