FLEMINGSBURG – A student at Fleming County High School was taken to the hospital by ambulance after fainting in the school hallway.

FCS Superintendent Brian Creasman stated, “Earlier today, a concerning incident occurred at Fleming County High School when a student fainted in the hallway after using a vape. The school promptly followed established medical procedures and immediately contacted 911.”

After being taken to the hospital and had received the needed medical attention Creasman stated that the student is in stable condition and was able to respond to the staff at the hospital.

“Contrary to widespread rumors of multiple students overdosing from vapes laced with various substances, including fentanyl, we want to clarify that only one student fainted in the hallway” Creasman stated.

According to Creasman, the FCS Board continues to keep and express its policy about the use of controlled substances during this time and he stated, “The administration at Fleming County High School is diligently adhering to all board and school policies to address this situation and is actively working to identify other students who may have been involved in this dangerous incident.”

The press release further expressed from Creasman to the parents and guardians to the students of FCS urging to explain and talk about vaping including the hazards of vaping.

“Law enforcement agencies and physicians universally caution teenagers and adults that using vapes is not a safer alternative to smoking cigarettes. It may be even more dangerous due to the risk of being laced with illegal substances like THC and, even more alarming, fentanyl” Creasman stated.

According to Creasman, if there is anyone with questions they can be directed to the district office where calls can be made there at the number 606-845-5851.

“The safety and well-being of our students remain our top priority. We appreciate your cooperation and encourage open communication with your children about the potential dangers associated with substance use” Creasman stated.