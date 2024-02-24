The Mason County Public Library has several events planned over the next week.

There will be a story time PJ Party and Stuffie Sleepover on Thursday, Feb. 22 starting at 10:30 a.m.

According to MCPL representatives, children are encouraged to wear their pajamas and bring a stuffed animal for the party.

The stuffed animal will stay the night for a sleepover and the owners if the stuffed animals will be able to see all the things the stuffed animals got into when they are picked up.

On Friday, there will be a home school art club meeting at 11 a.m.

According to representatives with the MCPL, students will be able to “learn the art of printmaking with this fun and simple method of using Styrofoam sheets.”

The art club meeting is for ages 5-12. For more information, call 606-564-3286 and ask for Rachel.

On Monday, Feb. 26, there will be a Construct It! activity where children ages 5-12 can get together to create paper monsters.

The event will take place at 4 p.m. Call the library or go to the website to register.

Also on Monday, there will be a sticker party from 4-5 p.m. for children 12-18 years old.

A healthy meal planning event will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 4 p.m.

On Wednesday, Feb. 28, the library will hold Open Craft Day from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“Drop in today to use your imagination to create whatever you dream,” a representative from the library said. “We will have many supplies available, from sequins to paper to pipe cleaners.”