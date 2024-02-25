WEST UNION, Ohio — The Adams County Board of County Commissioners revealed plans for a new state-of-the-art dog and kennel facility recently.

In it’s preliminary stage, the kennel is set to be placed on a three acre site which is in close proximity to the Adams County Airport. The commissioners hope this project proves to be an innovative commitment to local animals who need shelter.

Commissioners believe that the building of the new dog and kennel facility will be a large step forward in the care that can be provided in Adams County.

“In launching the new state-of-the-art dog and kennel facility, we are not just building a space for animal care; we are investing in a future where the bond between pets and our community is nurtured and celebrated,” The Adams County Board of Commissioners said in a joint statement. “This facility represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to animal welfare and community service. It will be a place where compassion meets innovation, ensuring every dog receives the care and love they deserve.”

The kennel will include forty indoor and outdoor access kennels. This is important because it will give each animal a healthy balance of indoor, outdoor time. The commissioners even go so far as to say that they believe it will set a new standard for animal care facilities in the region.

The foundation has already been laid financially through a Capital Building Fund. Commissioners hope that this positive beginning shows the community’s commitment to the county’s vision for stray animals.

It is believed that the location for the project was chosen for its accessibility. This strategic location benefits the incoming facility’s operation aspects but also enhances the visibility and the reach of animal welfare efforts.

“The process of bringing this project to life is moving swiftly, with bids set to be advertised as soon as the blueprints are finalized.” said the Commissioners in their statement. “The Adams County Board of Commissioners is dedicated to transparency and engagement throughout this process, ensuring that the community is informed and involved at every step.”

The project is expected to break ground this summer. The Commissioners state that the facility is poised to become a beacon of hope and a testament to what can be achieved as a community coming together.

The Board of Commissioners excitedly invite the community to stay connected for updates as they arise.