A few members of the 3/3 India Raider Co.

VANCEBURG — Agroup of Marines will be reconnected at Warrior Ridge this May.

The Marines are being reunited for the first time in almost 12 years.

According to Warrior Ridge representatives, they are honored to welcome nominee Corporal Michael Hassinger with the 3/3 India Raider Co (3rd Battalion 3rd Marines 3rd Marine Division, Weapons Platoon – Machine Gun Squad).

In Lewis County, non-profit organization Warrior Ridge has stepped up to be a haven for Veterans seeking counsel with other Veterans.

Warrior Ridge is perhaps best known for their Reconnection Retreats.

Founder Landon Bentley states that Veterans are taught to take care of each other from the beginning but once they come home from their service they often lose touch. He wanted to find a way to reconnect teams.

On these no-cost retreats, Veterans who served side by side with one another are given the opportunity to catch up and renew their bonds to combat the loneliness many Veterans feel.

Warrior Ridge has a lot to offer local veterans. Once a month Warrior Ridge hosts Outpost at the VFW in Vanceburg. The meetings encourage Veterans and other members of the community to come together. The mission of the meetings is to help Veterans feel welcome and accepted.

Warrior Ridge focuses on the awareness and prevention of Veteran suicide. Every Wednesday on their Facebook page, Warrior Ridge features a Veteran. They refer to it as warrior Wednesday and is an opportunity for folks to nominate their Veteran loved ones for recognition.

Representatives from Warrior Ridge are thrilled to welcome Corporal Hassinger and his company to their no-cost reconnection retreat.

“Michael is the epitome of being a Warrior. With deployments to Iraq in 2009 and Afghanistan in 2011, Mr. Hassinger and his team fought tirelessly to preserve America’s freedom,” remarked Warrior Ridge representatives.

Warrior Ridge is completely run by donations. To donate time or resources, check out the resources below. Merchandise is also available for sale.

More information can be found by visiting the website at https://warriorridge.org/, calling (833) 377-4789 or emailing [email protected]. People can also visit that Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/warriorridgeco

The Veterans Crisis Line can be call via 988 and pressing 1.