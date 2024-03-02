MANCHESTER, Ohio — Several “super loads” have been transported by barge and are docked near Manchester in Adams County, Ohio.

These loads will be transferred onto semi-trucks which will be later moved to locations in either New Albany or Hebron, Ohio, according to Press Secretary for the Ohio Department of Transportation Matt Bruning.

The loads do not contain any hazardous materials but many of them are associated with the future Intel semiconductor facilities, he said.

According to Bruning, other companies are also taking advantage and utilizing this route.

Several of these gargantuan loads will weigh in at a whopping 900,000 pounds. Some will be approximately 19 feet wide, 24 feet high and 270 feet long, Bruning said.

Each of these oversized loads will take anywhere from 8 to 15 days to reach their designated sites, he added.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has taken special care to accommodate both the transportation of the wide loads and the local drivers who could be affected by this situation.

As of now, no official closures or detours are planned, however, slow-rolling roadblocks will be implemented which will result in long delays along the routes, according to Bruning.

Local government and utility companies have established large overheads signs, traffic signals as well as adjusting and moving some utility lines.

The first load is set to leave Manchester on March 6, he said. The Ohio Department of Transportation will be releasing updates as each load moves toward central Ohio.

“Moving loads like these is not new for ODOT and our various partners. However, what makes this situation unique is the number of these types of loads arriving in short succession,” stated Mike Moreland, administrator of ODOT’s Office of Special Hauling Permits.

ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks ensures that the department plans to provide as much notice as possible for drivers to plan ahead in the event that alternate routes should be necessary.

“For months, we have been working in coordination with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and local stakeholders along the route to ensure each move goes as smoothly as possible with minimal impacts to those who lie and work in the communities along the route,” explained Marchbanks.

Furthermore, the ODOT is checking out dates and areas where local events are planned to take place so that these transports will be mostly avoided to minimize the impacts it would have on the community, he said.

To stay informed on each load’s route and areas to avoid, check out OHGO.com for traffic updates.