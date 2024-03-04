VANCEBURG — A Lewis County man won a $50,000 Powerball Ticket from a local business recently.

The lucky recipient picked up the winning ticket at the Riverbend Pub and Grill which is located at 229 Main Street in Vanceburg.

Riverbend Pub and Grill owner Susie Hobbs says the win is a blessing to their business.

“Thursday morning, the news of a $50,000 powerball winner from here has everyone excited,” said Hobbs.

The seven year old business will receive a one percent reward for selling the winning ticket which is equal to $500.

In addition to selling lottery tickets, the establishment also serves food and drink and double as a music venue.

“We are just a small business that is trying to put our name on the map from having live music on the weekends,” explained Hobbs.

Hobbs mentioned that the winner is well known at the pub. Hobbs said that in her opinion, the win is very well deserved.

“He made his own way through life and that’s the best thing. Such a nice guy.”

In the state of Kentucky, a ticket that wins more than $25,000 must be cashed out at the Kentucky Lottery Headquarters in Louisville.

In order to claim an amount of $5,000 and up to $25,000 can also be paid out at the Louisville Lottery Headquarters or at an authorized cashing agent.

A ticket that has won between $600 and $5,000 can be paid out at an authorized cashing agent or a super cashing agent.

A ticket with winnings over $600 required a prize claim form to be filled out before picking up. The prize claim form can be downloaded on the ky lottery website.

Any winnings up to $600 can be claimed at any Kentucky Lottery retailer.

If winnings are below $99,999 they can also be claimed via mail.

The Powerball game costs $2 per ticket. The buyer chooses five white balls numbered 1-69 and one Powerball number between 1-26. Players can pick the numbers themselves or select Quick Pick to allow the computer to generate numbers.

Once numbers are selectedm, players choose the number of drawings they would like to play and for an additional $1 per play, winnings can be multiplied by adding Power Play.

Drawings for the Powerball are conducted on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays around 11 p.m. with Double Play winnings announced at 11:30 p.m.