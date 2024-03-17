The past, present and future of United Way was discussed at the Maysville Rotary Club on Tuesday.

The representatives at the meeting were Jackie Sue Wright Shadoan, Ellen Cartmell, and Executive Director Bob Hendrickson.

Cartmell took to the podium first to give a little history about Mason County’s history with United Way. The United Way in Mason County was started under the title of the Mason County Fund in 1943.

According to Cartmell, the organization’s purpose began as a way to, “coordinate and sponsor on a countywide basis the fundraising efforts for any and all local, foreign or other charities and community projects.”

Cartmell said this is remarkably similar to what is still being done today. She went on to say a shift was eventually initiated.

“We did somewhere between 1953 and I’ll say 2001, which are the earliest records that I inherited decided to stop being the “Mason County Fund” and start being “The United Way,” so the United Way of Mason County. We are one of over 1800 United Ways World Wide, one of about 23 in Kentucky. We work really closely with the other United Ways in our area,” Cartmell said.

She went on to say a great benefit that accompanied being part of the United Way included the recognition that went along with being with a bigger name organization.

Cartmell explained that several decades ago a large donation from the Caproni family was made, which serves as an endowment for the organization. Each month a transfer of funds from that endowment occurs to help offset operating expenses.

Between the years of 2007-2023, the United Way of Mason County has donated more than $1 million to 30 local nonprofit organizations. The amount donated each year varies by the amount collected.

Cartmell also mentioned the United Way worldwide initiative which is referred to as 211 which helps connect people with immediate resources.

Shadoan took to the podium next to discuss how resources are acquired.

Shadoan mentioned a payroll deduction program which is where the majority of the United Way donations come from. She mentioned a few of the local companies that utilize the payroll deduction; International Paper, Stober, UPS, and Kroger.

Payroll deductions are often able to be taken with this option which is an additional perk.

Shadoan discussed a letter campaign the United Way participates in where they ask for donations once a year. They also love to come to individual businesses and make presentations to explain what they do and where the money goes to inspire people to donate.

Shadoan specified that the United Way desires to fund needs including food, shelter, health, education, and financial stability.

Hendrickson was the last to stand and speak regarding the United Way.

“I have absolutely lost my mind. There I was, retired,” joked Hendrickson as he began by giving a brief background about himself.

He discussed how he found himself taking over the executive director position at United Way in Mason County.

Hendrickson retired in 2017 after a fulfilling 38-year career at The Ledger Independent and was enjoying his retirement when approximately a year ago, Ellen Cartmell called him and asked him to serve on the board of the United Way in Mason County, he said.

Hendrickson’s respect for Cartmell led him to agree.

Then in late 2023, another call from Cartmell begged a new question. Cartmell had lots of new responsibilities in Frankfort that were becoming too numerous and her involvement at the United Way was going to be changing which would leave the executive director position open.

She asked, “Would you be interested?”

After discussion among the board, Hendrickson was appointed and together they asked for support from the community. Hendrickson said he and the board are determined to see that United Way continues their good work.

Hendrickson is confident that United Way can be built into an effective and efficient means to spread charitable dollars to deserving organizations.

“We will focus on human needs; food, shelter, and health. And we will look for opportunities to support educational programs that help ensure a future for our young people,” he said.

The 2024 donation cycle is currently underway and applications are available. The application is available online.

For more information, you can send an email to [email protected].