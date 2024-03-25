RIPLEY, Ohio — An emergency Ripley Village Council meeting was recently called to discuss concerns about the village.

According to Council Member Tiffany Regenstein, the meeting was called by her along with council members Nicole Hedges and Kathy Lewis due to concerns about where the village is heading.

“We’ve lost three great employees in the past week and I have questions why, um, I have questions about what we’re going to do in three weeks when we don’t have a sewer plant operator, um, when we don’t have a water plant operator,” Regenstein stated.

Ripley Mayor Travis Arnett stated it might be possible to reach out to communities to see if they could assist with help while waiting to fill positions.

The question arose of why people were leaving their jobs. Some suggest this could be due to pay and a lack of raises.

Council Member Scott Eagan stated, “In full flashback, we were working through that process we requested data on not just wages per hour total hours and total wages for last year we discovered an abnormality and through that discovery process we have just now been able to reach a point where we have accurate fund balances and can make projections about the future.”

Eagan further explained it is not that the council does not want to issue raises to employees but they need to get the data together.

“I’ve had an employee um reach out to me that she feels like she has to watch every move while she’s in the office she was told at one time working that she was told that she wasn’t explaining things correctly and basically she needed to move out of the way pressuring other employees to get employees resignation letter I was told that employees aren’t being treated fairly the same,” Regenstein stated.

Village Administrator Wayne Gates stated there have been about three write-ups on employees to his knowledge.

One employee who is leaving their position after 21 years was present at the meeting and agreed to speak publicly to both the village and council.

The employee asked the council if they could match the pay of where he is going, would they so they could keep him. Council members agreed that if they could match the pay, they would.

The employee said they will be making about $6.50 more per hour at their new job and council member Charles Poole stated, “If you can better yourself you have to do it.”

It was explained by the employee they had received a violation around two and a half years ago that left them on administration leave for five weeks from the sewer plant.

“Five weeks I was off Greg was manning the plant and sewage run out of the manhole and filled a basement for 18 hours before anything was done about it,” the employee stated.

According to the employee, a sewage leak took place on River Street that resulted in around 240,000 gallons of sewage leaking. Some council members stated they were not aware of the incident.

Regenstein asked for copies of the evaluations that are completed on employees by the next morning on Wednesday, March 20 after not receiving them when asked several times.

She also asked the mayor to begin conducting exit interviews with employees to know why they are deciding to leave their jobs.

“I think we need to keep a running log on why staff are leaving so if you could start with these gentlemen that have put in their resignations,” Regenstein stated.

A discussion was brought up regarding vacation time for an employee who is leaving and how the process would legally play out for paying the vacation time.

It was stated by the council the process would follow the state and village guidelines in place.

Regenstein raised the question of how many employees are there that haven’t signed the employee handbook that is issued.

She also explained that she was told that employee evaluations were completed and a handbook is supposed to be provided during evaluation.

“You told me that they were all completed so if they were all completed and they were supposed to get a handbook during their evaluation then you should have every employee sign the handbook, am I not correct,” Regenstein stated to Gates.

Gates agreed that Regenstein was correct in her statement.

After a brief break, the meeting commenced again and Gates stated to Regenstein that he would not be able to provide signatures during the meeting due to them being computerized.

Lewis stated to Gates, “I was told by a reliable, reliable, reliable source that you went to Jerry Jones threw me under the bus telling him that I raised a fuss about him mowing the cemetery which was not correct I told you I had no problem with Jerry Jones mowing that cemetery.”

Hedges stated that, that was something discussed in the executive session and that it should have stayed in the executive session.

“Questions were asked well I want to know where the stuff from executive session’s getting out, this man right here would be where it’s coming from and I’m telling you from three people who has told me exactly what he has said and I know for a fact it came from him because it didn’t come from any of us and it was exactly what was said in here,” Hedges stated.

Regenstein stated to Gates he does a good job at his work but that there are other things slacking.

“It’s not my fault that these employees are leaving I don’t set their rate of pay,” Gates stated.

According to Regenstein, employees that have been reached out to have been saying they are leaving partly due to treatment.

“We have been told by numerous people I have been told by numerous people you are one way at a council meeting, you are one way to council and the mayor and you are another way to your employees,” Regenstein stated.

After going into the executive session for an approximate time council and mayor let everyone back into the room.

It was asked by Regenstein the mayor if he would complete Gates’ employee evaluation by the council’s meeting on April 23.