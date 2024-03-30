Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs has announced his retirement effective May 1.

Boggs has been sheriff in Mason County for more than 17 years.

He knew from a young age that working in law enforcement was something he wanted to do.

“Commitment to service was something instilled in me at a young age,” he said. “I remember my dad talking about how he wanted to work in law enforcement but injured his knee and couldn’t. Then, in high school, I did a ride-along with the Maysville Police Department when Doug Culp was chief. Once that fire was in me, it wasn’t going away.”

After graduating from St. Patrick School, Boggs attended Kentucky Wesleyan College where he obtained a degree in Criminal Justice.

He then returned home and worked for the Mason County Detention Center for a month before going to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy.

On Thursday, Boggs stepped up to the podium at the Mason County Fiscal Court Special Meeting and made his announcement.

“I want to thank each and every one of you for the support over the years. Much thought and prayer has gone into my decision and my family’s decision. I will not be finishing out this term. My intentions are to retire on May 1. I want to thank the public and, at the same time, apologize for not finishing out that term. I always said that, when I ran for office, that I didn’t think I’d be that person that didn’t finish a term I was elected to, but there’s something in you that just tells you the right time. I think it’s the right time,” he said.

Boggs gave no specific reason for his retirement but said he was planning to spend more time with his family.

“I’m not running away from anything,” he said. “As far as I know I’m healthy. I like to look at it as I am running to my family. I won’t disappear. I will be here if anything is needed. There’s a lot to be done. I thank you, but I need to thank my family; the ones who raised me and my wife and kids who’ve supported me.”

During the meeting, several people expressed their sadness at Boggs’ retirement.

Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill said Boggs has served the county well over the last two decades.

“Sheriff Patrick Boggs has served Mason County, in some capacity, for well over two decades. Sheriff Bogg’s service has been exemplary and his commitment to law and order in Mason County, unimpeachable. He has served our community with professionalism, courage, forward thought and compassion and for that, Mason County and Mason County Fiscal Court, says thank you,” he said.

He added that he has always appreciated Boggs on a personal level.

“On a personal level, I’ll say I’ve appreciated his friendship and confidence throughout my career here in Mason County. Sherriff Boggs has always been there for me as Judge Executive, with sound advice and encouragement. For his friendship and counsel, I’m appreciative and I wish Patrick, Kristy and their family the best as they progress into their next phase,” McNeill said.

Mason County Attorney John Estill said he has worked with Boggs for many years.

“Everyone is aware of his dedication to law enforcement and that part is visible, so I’m not going to talk about that,” he said. “Your sheriff is typically the first dealing with the public. There are people who are poor, downtrodden, who aren’t accustomed to the system…and Patrick, you have gone out of your way to protect people who need protecting. I very much appreciate that. The good man in you has allowed you to do that. I appreciate that my sheriff calls me all the time. You’ve always listened to me and I’ve listened to you, even when we don’t agree.”

Mason County Commissioner Chris O’Hearn said Boggs has always been accessible to those who have needed him.

“I’ve seen, first hand, some of the people Patrick has worked with at the school,” O’Hearn said. “As a former administrator, I’ve worked closely with Patrick. The job of sheriff has changed a lot over your time and you’ve been so accessible. I know every time I called on this man when I was in the schools, he was on the spot.”

Mason County Commissioner Peggy Frame said she has always enjoyed working with Boggs.

“Thank you for your service,” she said. “It’s been a pleasure working with you, I thank you for your friendship and you’ve done a lot for the county. Enjoy your retirement. We will miss you, Patrick.”

Mason County Commissioner Joe McKay expressed similar sentiments.

“There’s not much more I can add, but every time I’ve reached out to you, you were always there for me,” he said. “This is very personal for me. Your dedication, your passion, this is what the Lord chose you to do. I admire our friendship and I wouldn’t trade it for anything. We wish you nothing but the very best.”

Boggs told the county commissioners that he wants them to support whoever becomes the next sheriff.

There will be a ceremony celebrating Boggs’ career on April 28.

According to Mason County Clerk Stephanie Schumacher, Boggs’ term ends in 2026. A new sheriff will be appointed until the November general election. At the time, an election will be held for a sheriff to hold the position until the 2026 election.