FLEMINGSBURG — A body recently found in a lake in Fleming County has been identified by a State Medical Examiner.

The Fleming County Sheriff’s Office released a statement regarding the body’s identification.

“The State Medical Examiner has identified the male in Sunday’s incident on Maxey Flat Road as Joshua Ross. Our condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Ross,” the statement said.

The Fleming County Sheriff’s Office responded to Maxey Flat on Sunday, March 31 for a death investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office. After a report had been called in, authorities were dispatched, Fleming County Sheriff Tim Smith said.

“Deputy McIntyre with the Fleming County Sheriff’s Office, along with KSP (Kentucky State Police), Hillsboro Fire Department, Fleming County EMS, and the Fleming County Coroner located a deceased person in the lake,” Fleming County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Investigation of the incident is ongoing and updates will continue to be provided once they are made available.