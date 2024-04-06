The Minerva Gymnasium was destroyed down to the framework during Tuesday’s storm.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, has confirmed two EF1 tornados touched down in the area during storms on Tuesday, April 2.

One of the tornadoes touched down in Mason County and the other in Adams County, Ohio, representatives from the NWS said.

According to the NWS survey, the tornado started its course in Mason County near Minerva where it lifted near the Ohio River.

Mason County Emergency Management Director Tony Liess reported that approximately 10-15 homes suffered damage ranging from minor, such as roof and siding damage or fallen trees, to total loss.

Liess said he thinks two homes were completely destroyed.

He also remarked about the damage that was done to the Minerva Gymnasium. Liess stated three of the four walls are gone, as well as the roof. Only the framework remains.

Liess shared some remarks regarding community response after the severe thunderstorms earlier this week.

“The response that I have seen from volunteers and the community itself, it’s always encouraging to see the way the community steps up to help in situations like this,” remarked Liess.

Mason County Judge Executive Owen McNeill noted that the county is mourning some losses.

“While losses such as Minerva’s Gym are immediately identifiable and obvious, with many of these storm events it can take a few days to assess the full impact. In addition to the gym and other structures, we’ve found significant utility infrastructure loss within Mason County. Utility crews with RECC/Fleming Mason, Windstream and others have all sent reaction teams to quickly assess and begin repairs. It’s almost a different landscape on parts of Minerva Tuckahoe Road,” Mason County Judge Executive Owen McNeill stated.

He continued to say that a local emergency was declared in the county.

“With the initial 24 hour storm assessments in, we went on and declared a local emergency in Mason County. This declaration will help secure additional support from state and federal agencies and maximize relief efforts from any losses. The declaration will also bring in additional storm assessment teams from across the state,” McNeill stated.

According to reports, a tornado originated near Brier Ridge Road and Robinson Hollow Road in Adams County, Ohio. The tornado was said to have lifted near Adams Lake State Park. A final assessment is still currently pending.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office sent out multiple road crews to assess the damage and asked that no one be out on the roads, except for emergencies.

Adams Rural Electric Cooperative, Inc. released a statement saying transmission had been lost to the Panhandle and West Union Substations at around 9:13 p.m. and alerted almost 3,000 citizens without power that, as soon as the substations were back on, they would be able to assess the damage done.

The cooperative reported lots of broken poles on the system and multiple repairs that needed to be made before power would be restored.

On Wednesday, April 3 at 8:21 p.m. the cooperative announced power had finally been restored thanks to their hardworking crew and help from South Central Power, a neighboring cooperative based in Lancaster, Ohio.

The historic Kirker Covered Bridge, which carried Ohio Route 136 over East Fork Eagle Creek in Adams County faced severe damage, according to reports.

The covered bridge was completed in 1890 and fortified with steel rods in the 1950s but still succumbed to the high-powered storm.

According to multiple reports, warning sirens in Adams County, Ohio were not set off to alert citizens of the impending danger. Adams County Chief Deputy Sheriff Bob Ruebusch said he was aware several of the sirens were out of order but he was unsure how many exactly.

Ruebusch said, going forward, the city is looking into a siren system alternative known as IPAWS. IPAWS is a mobile emergency alert system that could be compared to how an Amber alert operates.

The difference between IPAWS and a regular Amber alert is that IPAWS can be linked right up to a landline for residents who do not have cell phones or do not have strong cell service so that more individuals have access to alerts.

Ruebusch also mentioned the department may decide to phase out the sirens eventually as they implement the new system. Ruebusch says in his opinion IPAWS seems superior to the existing siren system.

As it stands, the Adams County EMS is in charge of maintaining the sirens.

More information will be presented about each county’s reported storm damage as it is obtained. No other tornadoes have been confirmed for the area.