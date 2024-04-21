People from all over the world recently attended a miniatures workshop at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center in Maysville.

There were several workshops held throughout the week that included miniature creations and paintings.

Johannes Landman traveled from Canada to teach a class on miniature paintings.

According to Landman, Kaye Browning, who hosted the workshop at the museum, asked him to come down to teach the class for the museum. He said he was not sure, at first, because miniature painting is difficult to teach, but eventually agreed.

“I agree because I wish for someone to take over what I know,” he said. “I want someone to continue doing the miniatures paintings. I’ve been doing it for about 25 years and I’m getting along in age. It would be nice to have an apprentice take it over. That’s the meaning of the class.”

According to Landman, he was teaching 17th-century techniques to the class regarding contrast, color, theory and just what to do and what not to do when painting miniatures.

“We’ve been practicing brush strokes,” he said. “I’m hoping people will go home and continue to practice.”

Landman said he was pleased with the way the workshop was going, but it was also challenging.

“It’s been challenging because I chose a very difficult project. I probably should have chosen something a little simpler. If you do something for a long time, you forget how difficult it can be for someone who has never done it. I always say that I don’t know much, but whatever I know, I like to share. It’s a good experience for everybody to be exposed to this class. It’s a learning process and everybody that wants to pursue it has been very enthusiastic. Hopefully, they go on to make more miniatures.”

Vicki Tichenor was one of the students in the painting class. She said it was fun to work on the painting, but different than what she was used to doing.

“I’ve really enjoyed what I’ve done,” she said. “It’s much more stressful than I’m used to because it’s so small. I’m used to making larger, heavier, faster marks. It’s tedious. But I’ve loved being here and learning. I’ve been working on a three-inch square. It’s just so, so tiny that it’s very difficult.”

Kathy McNeely traveled from Michigan to take the class. She said the class brought her to Maysville, but she enjoyed everything about the week.

“Johannes is why I came here,” she said. “His paintings are spectacular and I wanted to learn from him. I love the Dutch still life and he was teaching that and I really wanted to learn from that. I consider him a master of miniatures paintings. This week has been incredibly wonderful. From the hospitality of the entire staff and town, from the top-rate class and instructor. The museum is probably the best in the world. There is nothing that hasn’t been an actual joy this week. I’ve been to guild school and to shows and this is on another level.”

Jeanne Rullie traveled from Massachusetts to Maysville to teach a class on sculpting miniature dolls.

“We’re sculpting faces, legs, attaching shoes and dressing them. We’re doing a crock-type shoe,” she said. “It’s gone very well. It’s been peaceful and relaxing. Everyone has gotten along.”

Rullie asked the class what the hardest part was about the week.

The class all responded that the most difficult was the hands.

“You didn’t think the face was the most difficult?” she asked the class.

One person responded,” We thought it was until we tried the hands.”

The class all agreed, however, that it was made easier because Rullie was able to teach them properly how to do it.

Browning said she was pleased with how the week went.

“The first annual KSB Miniatures Workshops were a huge success with incredible artisan instructors at the top of their field offering challenging and exciting classes,” she said. “The students had a grand week with a number of our historical venues and culinary delights providing lunches, dinners and stacks, the EAT gallery hosting a lovely reception and the city opening its arms to this group of national and international students and instructors. All want to return not only to our great museum facilities, classrooms and galleries, but to our river city which they found to be so charming, warm and welcoming.”