WEST UNION, Ohio — The historic Kirker Bridge is being surveyed to determine the amount of damage obtained earlier this month when an EF-1 tornado touched down in West Union, Ohio.

According to reports, the Adams County Commissioners have approved the bridge’s restoration. Going forward the biggest hurdle to jump will be coming up with the money for the job.

Executive Director of the Adams County Travel and Visitors Bureau Tom Cross explained Adams County Engineer Lee Pertuset came out to see the damage and make an assessment. A better idea of all damages will be fully determined in a week or two.

The tornado damage tore off the roof and damaged most of the sides. Further damages are still under investigation.

“Right now we’re just in the beginnings of this thing,” said Cross.

Cross mentioned the inside framing of the bridge is still solid but the roof and its trusses bore the brunt of the damage. By way of repairs, the roof will need to be replaced and the bridge will need to be painted.

Cross said that until all damages are assessed, the cost for repair is unknown. It is pertinent to mention the repairs will be paid for with donations, grants and fundraising, he added.

Cross said the individuals working toward repairing the bridge have done “lots of head scratching” but are determined to find a way to restore the bridge to its original glory.

“The people of Adams County want it replaced of course and the commissioners want it replaced,” stated Cross.

Cross also said all of the debris from the storm will be cleaned up this week or next week and the historic lumber will be saved and used for a later project.

Cross highly suggests spectators do not go to the site at this time as the debris has made the area treacherous. Until the area has been cleaned, it is best to view it from a distance.

The historic Kirker Covered Bridge was built in the late 1860s in West Union, Ohio. The bridge was named after previous Ohio Gov. Thomas Kirker, who served as governor from 1807-1808.

Since 2010, the Adams County Travel and Visitors Bureau has invested $7-8,000 dollars and countless hours in restoring the bridge.

The roof was replaced several years ago. Charles Kirker, who is a descendant of Governor Kirker for whom the bridge was named, picked out a quilt square named “Brown Goose” to be featured on the side of the bridge.

The Kirker Bridge is located at State Road 136, which is approximately 1.5 miles north of the intersection at State Route 41.