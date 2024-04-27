This dog could be seen at the Maysville Mutt Strutt last year.

The Maysville Mutt Strutt will return for its second year this weekend.

According to Barb Bern, a Rock4Rescue Volunteer Director, the organizations involved hope to make the event bigger each year. She noted the organizations involved are Rock4Rescue and Mason County Animal Shelter.

This year, the event will feature some educational aspects in addition to the several activities planned for the day.

According to Bern, the shelter’s animal control officer will have a booth set up to answer any questions the community may have. She noted there would be informational aspects relating to dogs and the spay and neuter process.

At the Mutt Strutt, there will be several activities for community members to indulge in. According to Bern, some of the activities include a timed obstacle course, Doggy Dash, a scavenger hunt, and categories to compete in.

The categories include an owner and dog look-a-like competition, the happiest dog, and the best jockey attire. Bern noted there were several other things to look forward to at the Maysville Mutt Strutt.

According to Bern, the Doggy Dash was a “big” favorite last year. She said the dash is a race where a dog and their handler compete against others at the event.

In addition to the activities, there will also be prizes, vendors, and music. According to Bern, there will also be Strutt Your Mutt, a parade of all the dogs in attendance.

Bern went on to discuss the anticipation of the event.

According to Bern, there are hopes of the Mutt Strutt growing each year it is held. She noted the idea was to turn the event into a big festival for the community to attend each year.

She said the event is great for kids and everyone involved.

According to Bern, proceeds from the Maysville Mutt Strutt will benefit homeless and at-risk pets served by the organizations. She noted the possibility of the animal shelter giving free spay and neutering to cats and dogs in May.

“The more money we raise, the more money we can have for the community,” Bern said. She went on to discuss staff efforts.

According to Bern, everybody involved in the event is excited and has worked diligently to make it happen.

“That’s what’s just so nice. We got this great team that all work together for the same cause and the dogs are so loved and they get such good care now. It’s wonderful,” Bern said.

Bern said she hopes that everybody who comes to the event has fun. She noted that everybody is welcome.

“I hope everybody comes out and has fun and donates for a good cause,” Bern said.

Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill shared some remarks regarding the event.

“We’re looking forward to this year’s Maysville Mutt Strutt out at Ford Acres Farms as these groups do so much for our Mason County Animal Shelter and at risk animals across our region. The Rock 4Rescue team, along with our Animal Shelter Volunteers and others, have been working hard on this years events and they truly make an impact,” McNeill said. “While shelters across the nation are full, I’ve been incredibly pleased with the positive strides the Mason County Animal Shelter Team continues to make, thanks in no small part to these volunteers.”

According to Bern, registration for the Maysville Mutt Strutt opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 27. She said activities will last until 4 p.m.

Community members are encouraged to bring chairs and have their dogs on a six-foot leash throughout the event. Bern noted that dogs must be fully vaccinated.

Ticket prices at the event will be $25 per dog and $10 per family or group without a dog. Bern said tickets for dogs include bandanas and swag.

If tickets are purchased before the event, it is $20 per dog and $5 per family or group without a dog.

For more information or to sponsor an event, please reach [email protected] or visit the Rock4Rescue Facebook page.