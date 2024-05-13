Funds for bridges, water and sewer plan

The City of Maysville was awarded more than $63 million for upcoming and long-term projects.

Of the $63 million, $28.6 million will go to the rehabilitation of the Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge. State Sen. Steve West called this funding one of several “home runs” hit in recent legislative sessions.

State Rep. William Lawrence shared some remarks on the funding allocated to the Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge.

“It’s an honor for me to stand here today and know that I had a part in getting this bridge fixed. From day one when I ran for office, that was one of my biggest concerns,” Lawrence said.

He noted he has been working with City Manager Matt Wallingford and the mayor to build a plan on how to get the bridge repaired.

“Any of you that are familiar with downtown, you know what that bridge means to this community. There were several months a few years back when it closed and there were businesses down here struggling..,” Lawrence said.

He said he has seen a lot of bills get passed in his time in the House of Representatives but has not been able to see how they have positively affected the communities involved.

Lawrence noted he would see the effect of this funding as a Maysville native.

According to West, the design for the Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge will be done in 2024. Construction will begin in 2025 and likely continue for the next couple of years into 2026 and 2027.

“Starting in ‘25, you should see some really significant work on the Simon Kenton Bridge. That should save it for many years to come,” West said.

In addition to the money dedicated to the Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge, funding was awarded for the Dover Covered Bridge and the William H. Harsha Bridge.

The state awarded $1 million for the restoration of the Dover Covered Bridge and $8 million for the William H. Harsha Bridge. West called the funds awarded a “victory” for Maysville and Mason County.

The City of Maysville was also awarded $25.6 million for a long-term control plan for water and sewer support.

“We are excited to receive these appropriations which will have a significant impact on the city’s infrastructure and financial security. The $25.6 million that is allocated for the Long Term Control Plan and Combined Sewer Overflow project will enable the city to improve utility infrastructure and hopefully maintain sewer rates at the current level for the foreseeable future. This project is mandated by a State of Kentucky Consent Decree in which we are required to complete by the year 2033,” Mayor Debra Cotterill said.

She continued to acknowledge the funds awarded to the City of Maysville by the state.

“The transportation money allocated to the William Harsha and Simon Kenton Bridges ensures the longevity and stability to two of the economic entry points into Maysville. We sincerely thank Sen. Steve West and Rep. William Lawrence for their steadfast efforts in securing these funds through the Kentucky General Assembly. Sen. West and Rep. Lawrence have been great partners with the City of Maysville, and continually help us seek ways to meet our highest priorities,” Cotterill said.

West briefly discussed how funding was secured for the upcoming and long-term projects in Maysville and Mason County.

According to West, in the last seven or eight years, there have been several changes that have positively impacted the state’s reserve funds. He said the budgets were “tight” before that.

In this time, the state has implemented “business friendly” policies, tight and conservative budgets, and a tax plan that lowers state income tax on corporations and individuals.

West said he is “happy” to report the additional funds available to the state.

“Our revenues are through the roof. We have a really solid budget reserve trust fund, and this past session we were at a point where actually, we had so much money in the budget reserve trust fund we either had to give some money back or spend it. Some of what we’re talking about tonight is money we’re spending, investments back into the community,” West said.

He noted that House Bill 1 has made “room” for the allocations being made and referenced it as a “Christmas tree bill.” West said this is when there is a bill that lines out a lot of “goodies.”

“To me, it’s kind of a big deal,” West said. He noted that, without the persistence of the city officials, funds and resources might not have been given when they were.

Lawrence reiterated West in saying that public involvement makes a difference when in the legislature.

“I can’t represent my district unless I’m talking to you folks,” he said.

He continued to discuss his role in the House of Representatives.

“We have great people and it’s all about the elected officials working together to make sure that we’re really doing what’s right for our community. We’re not here to represent ourselves, our beliefs, our opinions. We’re here to really help our community and today we get to celebrate that,” Lawrence said.

Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill offered his congratulations to the city on the funding awarded by the state.

“I say congratulations to mayor, commission, and all citizens of Maysville and Mason County regarding this year’s line item budget awards from the state,” McNeil said. “At a higher level, we should all applaud the focus on Maysville and Mason County from Rep. Lawrence and Sen. West and their work getting these funds awarded. Investments in infrastructure are wise ones that pay increasing dividends in economic activity. These two projects certainly underscore that fact. The commissioners and I greatly appreciate their efforts in supporting Maysville and Mason County.”