The Maysville Rotary Club recently heard tales of The Story Behind the Names book project.

Retired Teacher Phillip Cropper and Kentucky Gateway Museum Center Executive Director Robert Boone were present at the Tuesday meeting to discuss the project.

During Cropper’s time as a teacher in the 1995-1996 school year, he gave his students an assignment.

He tasked his students with taking a name from the war monument in front of the Mason County Courthouse which lists local veterans and researching that person, he said.

The monument was dedicated on May 30, 1971, by Brigadier General George S. Patton, son of Brigadier General Patton, commander of the Third Army in Europe.

“I thought what a shame, someday people won’t know much about them. Those names will just be names. Let’s get the stories. And we got the stories from the Maysville newspapers; The Bulletin, The Public Ledger and The Daily Independent,” said Cropper.

Cropper said he would go to The Ledger Independent and go through the old papers to find stories that spoke of a soldier’s death and he would write it down.

Then, Cropper said he would go to the museum and get the microfilms out and get a copy of the story as it was printed in its original newspaper.

Cropper stated the book features soldiers names that participated in World War I, World War II, Korea and Vietnam, according to Cropper. Around 2,102 soldiers were drafted into World War I.

Cropper said that most of the World War I deaths of Mason County soldiers were due to disease. The Spanish Influenza was widespread at that time.

Leslie Arthur of May’s Lick was the first local man to be reported to have died during World War I. His family received word via telegram, according to Cropper.

Arthur had joined the Marines and the local post of the American Legion is named for him.

Hugh E. Bolander was decorated with the Croix de Guerre in France which was very rare. He was killed on June 23, 1918. The Public Ledger reported on his death.

Joseph Davis from Washington was killed in action on Oct. 14, 1918, when he was going “over the top.”

Cropper explained that “over the top” was when the soldiers who were situated in a ditch would go over the top of the ditch and run to the enemy while being shot at by machine guns.

William T. Sears and Harry Small were reported dead but were later found to be alive.

Around 2,500 local young men were drafted into World War II, according to Cropper.

Charles Franklin Boggs Fernleaf was killed by a Kamikaze. The Japanese Kamikaze pilot would fly their airplanes into ships. This Kamikaze flew into a magazine which was down below where Fernleaf was located which is what killed him.

Craig Brewer was killed in Germany during World War II.

His wife was having a baby when the news came in that her husband had passed. The decision was made to wait until the baby was born to tell Brewer of her husband’s demise.

The baby was born deceased which left Brewer to grieve the loss of her husband and her child at once, the speakers said.

General George Patton himself sent a letter to the parents of Marion Lester at 601 Buckner Street informing them of their son’s demise. He was killed by a direct hit on the tank he was a crew member on, Cropper said.

Cropper explained Lester was hit in such a way that he was cut in half at the underarm first. The tank was hit again in the side which incinerated the entire tank.

In his letter, Patton said, “I know that nothing I can say can assuage your grief, but I think you should take pride that your son died like a gallant soldier and his comrades mentioned that.”

Two local families had sons who were killed in action in two different wars, the Snipes family and the Wallingfords.

D.C. Snipes was killed in World War II and Billy Jean Snipes was killed in Vietnam. Robert Wallingford was killed in World War II, Mason County’s first casualty. His brother, Calvin, was killed in the Korean War.

Ernest Wayne Rosser was the third Mason County casualty of the Vietnam War. He was killed via sniper. His parents were advised via telephone by Sgt. Allgood before receiving a telegram later in the day as confirmation.

Rosser was awarded a Purple Heart. The previous June, when a truck he was riding in hit a mine, he was hospitalized for three weeks.

In the most recent telephone call with his mother, Rosser had said that he would soon be wearing sergeant stripes, which never came to be, Cropper said.

Boone took to the podium to speak about his involvement in the project at the age of 13 and the impact that it made on him.

“I want to start by saying that so much credit is due to Mr. Cropper for his vision in putting together this book and I graduated from Mason County High School in 2000 and went to college and graduate school and there’s only so many a few pieces throughout those years that I can point to that are really meaningful, frankly, and this is certainly one of those, so thank you for your vision to honor these men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice,” said Boone. “It was really meaningful to me as a student because it was work that mattered.”

The monument located outside of the Mason County Courthouse contains 124 names.

There were 500 copies made of The Story Behind The Names book, with several still available in Cropper’s possession.

A copy is available for perusal at the KYGMC on the second floor in the research library.