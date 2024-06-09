A group participating in the Ohio River Way tour stopped in Maysville this week.

The Ohio River Way Challenge is a 250 mile, 10 day excursion from Portsmouth, Ohio to Louisville. They were in 30-foot-long voyageur canoes that they paddled along the river, stopping at various towns to make camp.

Bruester Rhodes, who cofounded the Ohio Rivery Way project, said…

“This is our fifth year in a row doing this,” he said. “It’s become an annual event as a way for us to spread the word about what we’re trying to do. We stop in several communities and stay overnight. We eat the restaurants in town, meet with officials and we post on social media as we go. This is about promoting the Ohio River for outdoor recreation, tourism and economic development.”

Rhodes said there are 120 dues paying organizations that help make the Ohio River Way happen.

Alison Davis, who is facilitating the joint comprehensive plan for Maysville and Mason County, said she was on the Ohio Rivery Way challenge with several students who were researching other riverfront initiatives.

“We have students from the University of Kentucky, who are here working to support the riverfront plan,” she said. “So, we’re participating in the Ohio River Way to see what other towns and cities have done with their riverfronts. We’re here to find some really cool ideas and hopefully the public can sink their teeth into it.”

Dr. David Wicks, Chair of River City Paddle Sports and Vice Chair of the Ohio River Way, co-founded the annual event. When asked about the purpose of the paddle, Wicks explained, “As we float down this majestic river, we’re shining a light on the tapestry of vibrant culture, untold stories and ecological wonders that weave the fabric of the Ohio River Way. If you’re looking for an adventure, you don’t have to look far from home. The Ohio is right here.”

During the trip, several students were present in

The stops on the tour include:

June 2: Depart Portsmouth, Ohio and stay in Vanceburg

June 3: Stay in Maysville

June 4: Stay in Augusta

June 5: Stay at Thomas More University Biology Field Station

June 6: Stay in Cincinnati

June 7: Stay in Rising Sun

June 8: Stay in Vevay

June 9: Stay at Payne Hollow with dinner in Madison

June 10: Stay at 18-mile island with dinner in Westport

June 11: Arrive in Louisville