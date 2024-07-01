Four alumnae of the first MCC Registered Nursing Class recently reminisced on their experience as the 50th anniversary of their class approaches.

The four women among the original graduating glass who discussed all that has changed in the field of nursing in the last 50 years are Debbie Nolder, Patti Rudy Getz, Linda Bradford Youngman and Pat Atherton.

All four ladies agreed that one of the largest differences in nursing now from 50 years ago is the use of gloves.

“I can recall not wearing gloves. The patient that I recall, you’ve got to realize we’re even pre-AIDS, okay? And I’d never heard of it. When the articles started coming out about AIDS I frighteningly realized that that patient had AIDS but we didn’t even test for that at the hospital. None of us wore gloves and he had open sores. I was terrified you know, after I discovered that,” said Atherton.

Atherton’s classmate added to her thoughts.

“Our dress code, that certainly has changed. And you know I think back about everywhere that hat went. We were in every room, it hit every curtain,” laughed Getz.

The ladies recalled how they were required to wear their white uniforms with white stockings and white shoes, a stark contrast to today’s scrubs.

Two of the ladies went to work at Hayswood Hospital and started out making $3.50 an hour.

Getz brought up that the charting system had also changed significantly from their nursing school days.

Nolder, who was the head of the MCTC nursing program for 21 years, said that when technology took over paper charting the nurses were angry at first because it was such a huge change.

“It took longer for us,” said Youngman.

Nolder said that once they got used to the technological change they welcomed it as it helped to lighten the load and allow nurses to no longer have to carry charts everywhere.

Nolder also mentioned how much more diverse the nursing field is now and recalled in their graduating class there was only one man and one African American student.

The ladies brought up their teachers from their nursing school days, Catherine Malone, Deloris Harkins, Carole Sammons and Bette Goodloe to name a few, and expressed their gratefulness to them.

“This program just afforded us the possibility, didn’t it? That many of us never had,” said Getz as the other ladies agreed.

Atherton added to Getz’s thoughts.

“It was nearby, it was affordable. It’s still affordable,” said Atherton.

Nolder continued to reminisce on her experience.

“It has been a life changing career for me and I’m sure all of us,” said Nolder, gathering nods of agreement from the other ladies present.

Medical programs available through the nursing programs at all of the MCTC campuses consist of Physical Therapy Assistance, Respiratory Care, Medical Assistance, RN, LPN and CNA programs, Health Science Technology and EMTs.

The nursing program welcomes the community to help celebrate this milestone on July 20 from 5-8 p.m.

The celebration will take place at the Maysville Community and Technical College Campus Front Lawn, honoring the 50th anniversary of the first graduating class.

The event will feature live music by Huff and Lindsey as well as several food trucks and ice cream. The event will also feature a face painting station, several raffles and a nursing memorabilia display.

Proceeds from the raffles will go toward the nursing next-gen state board cost.

Guest speakers for the event feature MCTC President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Laura McCullough and former CEO Dr. Jim Shires.

The event is open for all to attend and will pay homage to all graduates of the nursing program.