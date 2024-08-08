The Russell Theatre recently completed improvements made possible with a $25,000 grant awarded by the National Park Service.

Several years ago, the NPS and Main Street America partnered to expand funds available for façade improvements in rural communities.

A historic revitalization arm of the National Park Service donated monies, and, as administered by Main Street America, there were four cities within four states who were awarded grants.

Maysville was one of them.

This is the end of this particular grant cycle, and Maysville Main Street Director Caroline Reece believes there could not have been a grander finale saying, “We were really thrilled to be able to help the Russell Theatre secure the funds to make improvements to our local legendary landmark.”

The theatre was built in the Spanish Colonial style with Moorish influences, and the most visible enhancement made with the grant is the uplighting in the nine horseshoe arches on the building’s façade.

That was an original feature when the theatre opened in 1930, adding depth and illumination to the architectural details.

Additional projects include electrical improvements such as a new panel box in anticipation of further electric upgrades and new HVAC capabilities, footlights and increased lighting and outlets for the stage, and lights in the basement area.

Reece said no grants are possible without long, detailed applications, and federal grants are particularly notorious for requiring reams of paperwork.

The Russell board was fortunate to have Fran Sarver volunteer to spearhead the application process.

For Sarver, it was sentimental fit.

“For me, the Russell Theatre is a symbol of my parents’ and grandparents’ lives and times as residents of Maysville, “ she said. “My grandfather, Clarence Moore, was a big band leader in the 1940’s, and we have several photos of him leading his group, the Kentucky Kavaliers, on the stage of the Russell.”

Sarver discussed her sentimental connection further.

“My parents, Anne and Allen Pollitt, have also reminisced about going to movies at the Russell in their childhood, and later when they were high school sweethearts at Maysville High School. My mother still has her ticket from Rosemary Clooney’s The Stars are Singing premiere, ” she added.

The Russell is one of few remaining atmospheric theatres in the United States and is featured in many publications about the subject. Atmospheric is a type of movie palace design which was popular in the late 1920s.

Atmospheric theatres were designed and decorated to evoke the feeling of a particular time and place for patrons, using projectors, architectural elements, and ornamentation that evoked a sense of being outdoors.

This was intended to make the patron a more active participant in the setting.

The Russell featured a Mediterranean garden theme with painted facades of lush landscaping, and stone and plaster balconies decorated with Spanish shawls and trailing ivy to add to the effect.

Plaster statuary adorned both the lobby and the main floor of the theatre.

The statues in the lobby were restored by Melinda Fields in 2007, and the rest of the lobby was renovated in 2005-07 with the help of a grant from the Governor Ernie Fletcher administration and generous donations from patrons throughout the years.

Many Maysvillians fondly remember the ceiling, which was painted a dark navy blue to mimic the sky, twinkled with tiny lights or “stars.”

For years after the theatre’s premiere of Eddie Cantor’s Whoopee, many audience members were surprised to discover that they had attended an indoor movie as it was all so realistic looking.

A rainbow would flash across “the sky” to signal the end of the feature film and, only then, did movie-goers get to see how elaborate the indoor ceiling was.

The Russell Theatre Corporation has worked diligently over the years securing grants and donations to continue the theatre’s restoration. President Luanne Mattingly said, “We are so grateful to Caroline Reece for bringing the Russell to the attention of the National Park Service and Main Street America.

The monies awarded have allowed us to show the public the outstanding architecture found by uplighting of the building’s arches as well as helping start the auditorium’s move forward with the electric upgrades.

Patrons don’t always recognize the necessary improvements inside the walls to get light, heat, and air in the building. This is a good step in that direction.”

The Russell Theatre shows dozens of movies each year, many of which are sponsored by local businesses, families, or individuals.

It is always a popular stop with riverboat passengers, tourists, and students on their field trips.

The theatre hosts concerts, weddings, fundraisers, and has special showings of You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown on the Downtown Halloween day, and, of course, White Christmas during the holidays.

A favorite offering is the ability to rent the iconic marquee for memorable events such as birthdays, weddings, and other special happenings.

If you would like to donate to the continued restoration of the non-profit theatre, you can do so at the russelltheatre.org or through the mail at The Russell Theatre Corporation, P.O. Box 371, Maysville, KY 41056.