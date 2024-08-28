Toby Fried’s artwork can be seen in several places in the area.

Toby Fried is a native of Fleming County who creates handmade pottery.

Fried has lived in Mason County since 1975, she said.

According to Fried, she first began the artistic journey with pottery in college. She noted she had an area of concentration in ceramics but did not entirely devote herself to the activity until after she retired.

Fried taught middle school-aged children for 33 years before she was able to dedicate time and energy to pottery full-time. In 2006, her work as a full-time “potter” began.

“I have always loved art,” Fried said. “I loved to draw, and I dabbled in lots of different media, but when I finally had my first ceramics class in college I fell in love with the medium and became determined to master the skill.”

According to Fried, creating objects with her hands was part of what interested her in the craft.

“The idea of creating objects with my own hands that would be useful, aesthetically pleasing, and possibly outlast me drew me in,” Fried said.

Fried discussed recent pieces that she has made.

According to Fried, most of her recent pieces are functionalware. She noted that she has made hundreds of mugs and knows they are used every day by those who have purchased some.

Lately, Fried has been making bowls for an Empty Bowls fundraiser that will be held this fall. She has also made plates, tumblers and baking ware.

Fried also loves to do decorative art, including horse hair raku. She discussed other objects she has made.

“I get a great deal of satisfaction from making lidded canisters,” Fried said. “For these, I use polished stones and minerals as knobs.”

She said that a well-fitting lid for those products and finding the right glaze combination for the knob can sometimes be a challenge. When it works out, it is well worth the time and effort.

Fied added to her thoughts about pottery making as a whole.

“It can also be quite humbling,” Fried said. “There are days when everything goes perfectly, but that is never guaranteed. I like that about the craft.”

She said pottery offers several opportunities for exploration.

“Pottery also offers a never-ending opportunity to try new things,” Fried said. “New clays, glazes, and techniques are out there to try.”

Fried further discussed some things that drew her to the craft.

“Another draw to doing pottery is the community of potters that I have met,” Fried said. “Potters are generally down-to-earth folks excited to share their love of the craft. Most of my most rewarding friendships are my potter friends.”

Fried’s work can be seen at the Ohio River Valley Art Guild in Washington and the shop at the Cox Building in Maysville. She does a lot of her pottery at the art guild and can typically be found there on Sundays.

According to Fried, her work can also be seen at Kenton Stories With Spirit.

“Our art guild, ORVAG, is blessed with many skilled potters, and a lot of people starting their journey to becoming accomplished potters,” Fried said. “I am especially proud to be a part of a community interested in keeping this craft active in our community.”