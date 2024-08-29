George Gallenstein will undergo a jury trial in March 2025.

Gallenstein faces the charges of second-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault for an incident where he was, according to court documents, driving under the influence in 2023, resulting in the death of one individual.

He was indicted in January under those charges.

According to officers, Gallenstein was traveling north on Kentucky 435 in a 2007 Jeep while Sonia Phillips was traveling south in a 2017 passenger car with one passenger, Brian Jett.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Scott Ferrell noted the vehicles collided at the intersection of Kentucky 425 and Kentucky 3972.

Phillips was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Hospital for injuries while Jett was airlifted to Meadowview Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased, according to Ferrell.

In January, Gallenstein was arrested and lodged at the Mason County Detention Center. He was later released on bond.

According to an agreed order to surrender his medical license, Gallenstein had a blood alcohol level of 0.194 during the accident in June 2023.

On Feb. 21, 2024, he signed the order with the Commonwealth of Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure surrendering his medical license.

The order stated if he wanted to petition for a reinstatement, “The burden shall be upon him to satisfy the board that he is presently of good moral character and is qualified both physically and mentally to resume the practice of medicine/osteopathy, without undue risk or danger to his patients or the public.”

On Tuesday, Aug. 20, counsel for the Commonwealth of Kentucky and Gallenstein were present before the court at a pretrial conference for Gallenstein’s case.

The court documents stated, “It is ordered that this matter is set for trial before a jury on March 17, 2025 at 9:30 a.m.”.

If Gallenstein desires to change his plea to guilty, the court must be notified and a hearing would be set no less than 10 business days before the scheduled trial, according to court documents.

“It is further ordered that the defendant shall file his motion to modify bond by end of business on Aug. 23, 2024. The Commonwealth shall have until end of business on Sept. 3, 2024,” court documents stated.

The documents were signed and dated Aug. 26, 2024.