The Maysville Downtown Summer Sounds concert will feature Noah Smith, a Ripley, Ohio native, this weekend.

Smith grew up and still resides in Brown County, Ohio, and began his music journey at a young age, he said.

“I started writing songs thanks to my eighth grade English teacher’s push to free write. I wasn’t a horrible student but anytime I could be free and just make things without restriction, I was drawn to it,” Smith recalled.

It was in high school that Smith said he began to fall in love with music. He formed a garage band that began cutting their own demos, released records and started touring all through college.

He explained that he released his first self-titled EP called Noah Smith in 2014. Sept. 21 will be 10 years since the release.

“From English class to Church basements, to pool hall, bar room shows, to some larger scaled shows along the way, I have always just loved writing songs and sharing them with people. That’s the magic behind it all,” Smith said.

According to Smith, what was focused on during the time of his new record was making real music and letting the energy of that lead the way.

Smith recalled different people who he had performed with.

“I have performed with some great national acts such as Ashley McBryde, Joe Diffie, Kentucky Headhunters and more. All of those shows are great for their own reasons,” Smith recalled.

He said he loved doing independent shows and, outside of where he has played in the United States and Canada, his favorite places that he has performed are overseas.

“Next week I am going back to Odense, Denmark for my third trip in a row performing at the Nashville International Songwriter Festival. This festival has been a highlight of my career and honestly my life,” Smith remarked.

He explained that he felt like he had played one or two stages in Maysville.

“I really feel like the city of Maysville has really showed up big for this event and really think this one is going to leave a mark. I can’t wait to see everyone out at the show,” Smith concluded.

On Sept. 6 at 7 p.m., Smith will perform on lower Market Street during Maysville Downtown Summer Sounds.