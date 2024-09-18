The Ledger Independent is publishing a 50/50 series featuring 50 things over 50 weeks. During this series, our readers can expect to see different “Local Talents/Artisans” each week.

Some of the “Local Talents/Artisans” that may be featured will include, artists, authors, songwriters and more. The general definition of “artisan” refers to a worker in a skilled trade, according to the Oxford Dictionary.

Please enjoy Day 4 of the series.

Annalee Whitten is a Robertson County resident who paints and sculpts.

According to Whitten, she has been painting and drawing since her early childhood years. She noted she was five years old when she first picked up the hobby.

“I started doing it when I was young and never stopped,” Whitten remarked. “As I got older I realized my passion for it and knew it was what I wanted to do with my life.”

Whitten picked up sculpting much later in her life, beginning last year.

According to Whitten, her talents make her feel proud.

“I look back on my works from when I was young and I see how far I have come and how far I will go,” Whitten said.

She noted she was also proud of all the artists around her, admiring them because she knows the time and effort that goes into such creations.

Whitten shared brief insight as to how someone might be able to learn more about painting and sculpting if they are interested in picking the hobbies up.

“You can visit museums or you can study in your own way,” Whitten remarked. “There is no wrong way to start doing art, it is just about finding something you are passionate about and practicing.”